Hardin County, KY

Suspect gets into deadly crash while fleeing police, Kentucky State Police say

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago
A person in Hardin County was killed on Monday after crashing while leading police on a vehicle pursuit, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase began on Joe Prather Highway near mile-marker two when a state police trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to state police. The subject fled west on the Joe Prather Parkway at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

The subject then turned onto US 31-W and was traveling north when they ran a red light near the intersection of US 31-W and Gateway Crossing Boulevard, state police said. The vehicle hit three others vehicles and caught fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office, according to state police. The occupants of the three other vehicles suffered non-life threatening injuries and no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The individual who died wasn’t immediately named by officials. State police are investigating the incident.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
