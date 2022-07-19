ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Toys R Us is coming back to Greensboro. Where did it ever go?

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Taking a cue from its founder’s name, the iconic Toys R Us – you can’t type the R backward – is emerging from its retail tomb.

If you were a fan of the store and spent hours browsing its teeming aisles of games, dolls, puzzles and sports gear, you soon will be able to do so again in Greensboro – just not at the location on Gate City Boulevard (or then High Point Road) that might have lured you or in Winston-Salem, where there once was a store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZw9a_0glAM2Gz00
FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo a girl hugs the Toys R Us mascot, Geoffrey, at the new store at a mall in Paramus, N.J (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Under a new partnership with Macy’s, Geoffrey the Giraffe will stick his neck out once again at the Macy’s in Friendly Center. In fact, by October, Macy’s will devote space in all 400 of its stores to that iconic toy shop.

There also will be stores in Charlotte (two), Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville, but Greensboro will be the only option in the Piedmont Triad. A spokesperson has said the timetable isn’t certain other than the fall – aka holiday shopping season.

And we also don’t know for sure how much of the store will be devoted to Toys R Us, but reports have said it could be as much as 10,000 square feet or as little as 1,000.

All of that is quite a few notches below the stores so many of us came to know. There had been as many as 800 – some have said 900 – of them across the country before 2017, when the company was forced to file bankruptcy without a plan to emerge (as most businesses would have). There were about 735 at the end, and 15 of them were in North Carolina. Almost all closed immediately, and about 33,000 people lost their jobs.

And that takes us back to the beginning, to the founder, a then-young business entrepreneur named Charles Lazarus. You can see the metaphor. But the death and resurrection of Toys R Us are a remarkable slice of American business history .

How did Toys R Us get started?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bShRt_0glAM2Gz00
Charles Lazarus, chief executive officer of the Toys “R” Us chain, stands in front of his Paramus, N.J., store, May 20, 1982. Lazarus, 58, founded the toy supermarket chain that has become a dominant force in the toy industry. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

Lazarus was 25 and a veteran of World War II who opened a furniture store in Washington, D.C., called Children’s Bargain Town, where he also sold a few toys. About two years later, he expanded into that business, and in 1957 he dumped the baby furniture business and launched his dream, a large toy store, for which he created that iconic name with the flipped R . In 1978 the company started trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and its growth was a two-act play in the evolution of a retail business .

How big did Toys R Us become?

Industry analysts estimated that in 1950, about the time Lazarus was getting going, the toy industry was worth about $500 million. By 1990, that number had grown to $12 billion. By 2001 it was $24 billion. Toys R Us went global, into 1,450 locations – some of which remained open after the closure in the U.S. – and represented about 25% of the world’s toy market . The store sold about 18,000 different toys. It also spun off its brand into Babies R Us (all baby products) and Kids R Us (furniture et al). Geoffrey the Giraffe became the marketing tool in 1973, and we extolled that “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys R Us Kid.” But the store didn’t grow up, either.

What happened to change all of that?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VpoP_0glAM2Gz00
A Toys R Us store stands in Brooklyn on June 8, 2018 . Capital. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

You know the answer to this question. The two killer words that changed retail for all of us: Walmart and computers. Walmart, first, because as that behemoth was likewise growing across America, it – and Target and KMart – began to sell toys. Many toys. And they did so at lower prices than Toys R Us. A Barbie doll or a Lego set or any other iconic item was just cheaper, and that drove traffic. Then came the computer era and online shopping. Toys R Us failed miserably at the e-commerce that was emerging in the 1990s and early 2000s. And it lost market share because children – and their shopping parents – were buying computers and gaming devices that rendered dolls, action figures, games and puzzles as classic but one-dimensional. That flat killed the business model.

What happened with selling online?

Well, Toys R Us tried to do that right and with the partner you would imagine. In 2000 it signed a deal with Amazon that it thought was exclusive, but then Amazon did what it does: It sold toys from other sources, too. They, like Walmart, were cheaper, and Toys R Us’ market share started to decline. And that led to the financial fall. In 2005 investors put together a leveraged buyout of about $6.6 billion to take the business private again. Like happens when you spend too much on your house, the debt payment took away cash needed for improvements and expansion and the development of new revenue. The investors by 2017 had a plan to file bankruptcy and return to life, but CNBC heard about that plan, and when the story broke, the owners had no choice but to expedite bankruptcy before the plan was complete . That’s when almost all the stores closed. A company called Tru Kids acquired the intellectual property in 2018, but t he last two Toys R Us stores closed in Paramus, New Jersey, and Houston, Texas, in 2021.

How did this new plan with Macy’s come about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmMIq_0glAM2Gz00
The Macy’s store on Hornaday Road in Greensboro. (JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ/News & Record)

The Toys R Us brand was sold again in March 2021, and its owner, WHP Global, announced an online sales agreement with Macy’s. And toy sales exploded during the pandemic. Then on Monday the two stores announced their new partnership and reopening plan. Macy’s said in the announcement that toy sales in the first quarter of 2022 were 15 times higher than before it started selling under the Toys R Us brand. The in-store model will be launched at the flagship in Herald Square in New York City, of course, but it also will be in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, San Jose and a second location in New York City. And, yes, coming soon to Greensboro.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Furniture Today

United Furniture’s 300 ex-employees are a hot commodity

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the news of United Furniture laying off 300 employees, WFMY Greensboro reported that several local businesses reached out to the news station to let them know about employment opportunities at their companies. With employment continuing to run at an all-time high, finding suitable staff has...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Meet the NC Zoo’s newest animal ambassador

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An armadillo is the newest animal ambassador at the North Carolina Zoo! Arlo is a three-banded armadillo. He arrived at the North Carolina Zoo and is training to be able to meet and interact with people in up-close encounters. Shannon Smith introduces us to Arlo in today’s Zoo Filez.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes fast lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222 near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 11:07 a.m. and lasted until 11:29 a.m. Maps currently show significant gridlock […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
WFMY NEWS2

House catches on fire in Winston-Salem on Whitewood Lane

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house caught on fire early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to officials. The Winston-Salem Fire Department was called to 5050 Whitewood Lane around 7:21 a.m. In the video above, you can see huge clouds of smoke pouring out of the house and flames running throughout the home. Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Fire Chief Ray Flowers’ homegoing celebration

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —The homegoing celebration for Greensboro Fire Chief Ray Flowers took place on Friday afternoon. The homegoing was attended by several members of the Greensboro Fire Department as well as friends and loved ones of the Flowers family. Chief Flowers was the first-ever African-American Greensboro Fire Chief and faithfully served the city for […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Topgolf could come to a site in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Business is booming here in Greensboro. Soon, you may not have to travel to Charlotte or Raleigh to go to the golf driving range Topgolf. The city announced Tuesday night that Topgolf is looking to move to the Triad. City Council approved a resolution to reimburse...
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

GSO’s Steven’s Banh Mi food truck announces its closure

Featured photo: Steven Phongsa poses with a freshly made beef bowl and bhan mi inside his food truck in Greensboro, N.C. on June 2, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) On Friday afternoon, Steven Phongsa of the popular Steven’s Banh Mi food truck announced via his Instagram that he was closing his business.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#Toys
WFMY NEWS2

Two Greensboro restaurants honored for outdoor dining

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to dining in the summer it is all about the outdoor seating. Especially in the South. Two of Greensboro's more popular restaurants are being honored for their superior outdoor dining, according to Open Table. Print Works Bistro and Green Valley Grill were in...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

US-421 crash closes I-40 on-ramp in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The on-ramp from Interstate 40 West onto US-421 North was closed following a crash in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 189 on the ramp of Exit 188 near I-40. Maps show that there is construction happening in the area near the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street

2324 -D Cherry street - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Gas heat, carpet through out. Stove & refrigerator included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX8 News

Greensboro Fire Department welcomes new firefighters

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Twenty-two men and women graduated from the 76th recruiting class and became the newest members of the Greensboro Fire Department. “Lots of mixed emotions. It was good times; it was bad times. There were some times where it really challenged myself, and I was able to overcome it. Opened a lot about […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thingstodopost.org

Top 10 hotels in Burlington, United States

Discover the best hotels in Burlington, North Carolina including Best Western Plus Burlington, Drury Inn & Suites Burlington, Best Western Plus Burlington, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Burlington (Elon), NC, Hampton Inn & Suites Burlington, Courtyard by Marriott Burlington, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Burlington, Tru by Hilton Burlington, Holiday Inn Express Burlington An IHG Hotel, Super 8 by Wyndham Burlington NC.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County residents report bear in neighborhood

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — People reported seeing a bear in a Kernersville neighborhood Thursday. Tammy Bernal told WXII she took video of a bear on Stonehaven Road. The video shows a bear walking across a driveway, then in front of a home. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it received...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro group works to stop gun violence in community

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The decision to sign the Safer Communities Act was a move that was more than a year in the making for President Joe Biden but started with a conversation with more than 20 Community Violence Interrupter groups across the country, including Gate City Coalition leader Ingram Bell. Bell told FOX8 that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point teen training to fly high

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — She’s not even old enough to drive a car, but a Triad teenager is setting her sights high. Aleiah Martin, 14, is waiting in the wings and learning as much as she can until she’s eligible to earn a Private Pilot License at age 17. Martin began considering a future in […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy