Clemson, SC

How to watch Clemson football, Dabo Swinney at ACC Media Days 2022 on TV, live stream

By Gabe Hauari, Greenville News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vk83B_0glALgKt00

Dabo Swinney and three Clemson football players will represent the Tigers at the 2022 ACC Media Days.

Swinney will be accompanied by edge rusher K.J. Henry, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. They will have time allotted on Wednesday to answer questions and participate in interviews with the media.

Here's how you can watch Clemson's delegation at ACC Media Days on Wednesday.

CLEMSON QB COACH: D.J. Uiagalelei in top physical, mental shape after disappointing year

DANNY FORD: Former coach Danny Ford on what life in the SEC would look like for Clemson football

When is Clemson football's availability at ACC Media Days 2022?

The Tigers' media availability will begin at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

How to watch Clemson football at ACC Media Days on TV, live stream

Date: Wednesday, July 20

Start time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network is channel 612 on DirecTV, channel 402 on Dish Network and channel 329 or 829 on Verizon FiOS.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Gabe Hauari is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @GabeHauari .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How to watch Clemson football, Dabo Swinney at ACC Media Days 2022 on TV, live stream

