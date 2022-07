A video posted (and now deleted) on TikTok shows a brawl erupting at Disney World in Orlando. The now viral fight broke out Wednesday at Magic Kingdom in Disney World Orlando. A witness that spoke to Fox35 and recorded the video said, "I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO