Denver, CO

What year did Denver have most 100-degree days?

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It has been a hot start to the summer in Denver . So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.

The most 100-degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 days at 100 degrees that year.

In 2005, there were seven days at or above 100 degrees and five days in 2021, which is the third most on record.

Twice in 2012, Denver hit 105 degrees, which is the city’s hottest temperature on record (June 25, 2012 and June 26, 2012). 105 degrees was also measured on June 28, 2018, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878.

The National Weather Service said that since 1872, there have only been 104 days where Denver recorded 100 degrees.

Here’s a look at the consecutive days of 100 degrees in Denver:

Having multiple days at 100 degrees or above is also rare in Denver. Here’s a look at consecutive days of 100 degrees:

  • 5 days: 2012, 2005, 1989
  • 4 days: 1990
  • 3 days: 2021, 2012
  • 2 days: 2018, 2012, 2008, 2006, 1973, 1954, 1878, 1874

Indians
3d ago

2012 was the hight of cycle 24 and the last of the big cycles. this cycle is way smaller and we have already reached the pinnacle of the cycle. 2021 should be an indication of what this year will be like. I'm going to predict 7 days at the most.

Are U Real?
3d ago

What they are not telling you is the length of higher temp days in a row. Our hotest days also are the sun's solar flares. We also past through sun spots as well. Space weather is mattering more than we know.

