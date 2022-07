The following post contains SPOILERS for Ms. Marvel. So that’s why they changed Kamala Khan’s powers. The party line from Marvel in the months leading up to the premiere of Ms. Marvel was that they had tweaked Ms. Marvels powers — from the ability to stretch and grow parts of her body to control over energy from another dimension — because her comic-book origins were different from her Marvel Cinematic Universe origins. In Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman like Black Bolt, and she gets her powers from a strange substance called Terrigen Mists. On the Ms. Marvel TV show, Kamala is a descendent of a being known as a Clandestine, who came to our world from another part of the multiverse.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO