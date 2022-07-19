ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Video of Mayor & Commission Special Called & Agenda Setting Session Online & on ACTV

Athens, Georgia
 3 days ago
Video of the Mayor & Commission Special Called & Agenda Setting Session on July 19, 2022 will be available live on YouTube (or at www.accgov.com/videos) and broadcast live on ACTV Cable Channel 180.

The video of the meeting will also be available on-demand online on YouTube and www.accgov.com/videos no later than two business days after the meeting and will be rebroadcast on ACTV at 6:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 3:00 PM on Sundays. For more information about ACTV, visit www.accgov.com/actv..

Watch all Mayor and Commissions meetings live and on demand at youtube.com/accgov..

