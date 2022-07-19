ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: The U.K. Reaches Its Highest Temperature Ever

By Alan Taylor
Britain’s weather service recently issued its first-ever “red warning,” predicting extreme temperatures for early in the week, and today, measurements at Heathrow Airport climbed above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time ever. Residents were urged to stay indoors and not to travel unnecessarily during the hottest times of day. Several fires have broken out, and the extreme heat has affected travel—buckling rails, and damaging roads and runways. Gathered below are images of some of the effects of this heat wave, and some of the ways people are coping with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clu58_0glAJTsk00
A police officer gives water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, England, on July 18, 2022. # Matt Dunham / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7FSY_0glAJTsk00
People sit on the parched grass in Greenwich Park with the National Maritime Museum and Canary Wharf financial district in the background in London, England, on July 17, 2022. # Tony Hicks / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGDka_0glAJTsk00
Firefighters attend a gorse bush fire, during a heat wave near Zennor, Cornwall, England, on July 19, 2022. # Tom Nicholson / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EgTD_0glAJTsk00
Beachgoers enjoy the sun and the sea in Blackpool, England, on July 17, 2022. # Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0720od_0glAJTsk00
A man sells vegan ice cream in Hackney on July 17, 2022, in London, England. # Hollie Adams / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30klNe_0glAJTsk00
The dried-out bed and reduced water levels in the Thruscross Reservoir are seen during a heatwave on July 19, 2022, in Harrogate, England. # Christopher Furlong / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B0Fn_0glAJTsk00
Deer rest in the shade during hot weather in London's Richmond Park on July 19, 2022. # Toby Melville / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxJOb_0glAJTsk00
A woman sunbathes on a balcony in Hackney on July 17, 2022, in London. # Hollie Adams / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIIQV_0glAJTsk00
Members of the public cool off by having a barbecue in Luss Water near Loch Lomond on July 18, 2022, in Luss, Scotland. # Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3xKz_0glAJTsk00
An Asian elephant cools down under a water spray at Chester Zoo in Chester, England, on July 19, 2022. # Phil Noble / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbd6H_0glAJTsk00
A man sits under an umbrella on Brighton Beach, during a heat wave on July 19, 2022. # Peter Cziborra / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vK31a_0glAJTsk00
A member of the "Australian Cabaret and Circus Troupe" cools down in a fountain on the South Bank in London on July 19, 2022. # Frank Augstein / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tza0z_0glAJTsk00
People swim in the Sky Pool, a transparent acrylic swimming-pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks, at Embassy Gardens, in London, on July 17, 2022. # Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bttnE_0glAJTsk00
A car drives near a fire that broke out in east London on July 19, 2022. # Tony O'Brien / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ssym_0glAJTsk00
Burned woodland is seen on Dartford Heath following a fire on July 19, 2022, in Dartford, England. A series of grass fires broke out around the British capital amid an intense heat wave. # Carl Court / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrFwX_0glAJTsk00
A man pours water over himself on Westminster Bridge on July 19, 2022, in London. # Dan Kitwood / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwVuy_0glAJTsk00
A spectator receives water from paramedics amid scorching temperatures at a cricket match in Chester-le-Street, England, on July 19, 2022. # Lee Smith / Action Images / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gap8N_0glAJTsk00
A man shields his eyes from the sun as he sunbathes backdropped by Tower Bridge in London, on July 19, 2022. # Tony Hicks / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqZye_0glAJTsk00
Two women dip their hair into the fountain to cool off in London's Trafalgar Square on July 19, 2022. # Dan Kitwood / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyx1t_0glAJTsk00
A cat sits on a windowsill on a hot day in London on July 17, 2022. # Hollie Adams / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0PNm_0glAJTsk00
People enjoy an early-morning swim in the cool water of Jesus Green Lido as the temperatures begin to rise on July 18, 2022, in Cambridge, England. # Leon Neal / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8Bob_0glAJTsk00
Cyclists ride through Richmond Park at sunrise during a heat wave in London, on July 18, 2022. # Hannah Mckay / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DoiT7_0glAJTsk00
A Highland dancer fans herself in the heat as she waits to compete at the Inveraray Highland Games on July 19, 2022, in Inveraray, Scotland. # Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztOpV_0glAJTsk00
People sit in the River Dove in Dovedale, in Derbyshire, England, on July 19, 2022. # Carl Recine / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xqao_0glAJTsk00
An ice-cream vendor uses a bottle of water to cool down in London's Hyde Park on July 19, 2022. # Toby Melville / Reuters

