ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Piers Morgan: 'Highly unlikely' Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8Fh0_0glAJS0100
Cristiano Ronaldo. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag raised eyebrows when he suggested earlier this week that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his Old Trafford stay beyond the 2022-23 season amid rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave the Premier League side to join a team playing in the upcoming UEFA Champions League competition.

At least one person seems convinced Ronaldo is serious about forcing a move from United sooner rather than later.

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan appeared on London sports radio station TalkSport on Tuesday and made it clear he believes Ronaldo wants out during the open transfer window.

"I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week, I certainly think it'd be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United," Morgan explained. "I just think mentally he's moved on.

"I'm not going to say what we've said to each other but like I said from the start, I don't think Cristiano feels Manchester United share his ambitions. I think he feels that the signings they're making, the commitment they showed last season, where they finished up and a lack of Champions League football…If you're him and coming towards the end of your career and you still want to win major trophies, you've got to make a calculation."

Ronaldo scored 24 goals across all competitions for United last season, but it's been reported that top-tier teams such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli have all turned down chances to sign the 37-year-old.

"I think he could end up somewhere quite surprising," Morgan added about Ronaldo.

Thus far, Ronaldo has remained away from United for their preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to what's been called a legitimate "family issue."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manager Erik ten Hag 'cannot wait' for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United

On June 11, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag somewhat defiantly declared that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "not for sale" despite his absence from preseason activities. That absence was linked with an unspecified "family issue" amid rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer to sign for a team that will play in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Piers Morgan
Yardbarker

Insider on Juan Soto trade rumors: 'One team I'm watching very carefully is the San Francisco Giants'

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the hottest name on the market continues to be Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto. Things seem to be well past the point of a possible agreement on a contract extension to keep Soto in the nation's capital and now the questions appears to be whether the Washington Nationals will move the two-time All-Star before the deadline or if he will walk in the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry responds to Grant Williams’ NBA Finals comments

The Golden State Warriors are still paying at least some attention to what the Boston Celtics have to say about the NBA Finals. Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams asserted in an appearance on Duncan Robinson’s “The Long Shot” podcast that the Warriors had not been the better team in their NBA Finals win over Boston last month. Williams instead said the Warriors had been the “more disciplined” team and credited that, along with their past Finals experience, for their success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams on U.S. Open entry list

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are on the official U.S. Open entry list revealed Wednesday, but Djokovic's chances of playing are still remote. Djokovic is unvaccinated and reiterated after winning Wimbledon earlier this month that he doesn't intend to get the vaccine. Current United States restrictions would prevent him from entering the country.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uefa Champions League#Old Trafford#Talksport#Chelsea
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane beats ex-Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah to African Player of the Year award following Senegal's Cup of Nations success, with the Bayern Munich forward winning the prestigious prize for second time

Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of Year on Thursday after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification. Mane finished ahead of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah,...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Larry Ogunjobi 'was very open and upfront' about Mason Rudolph incident

Almost immediately after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal last month, many fans and insiders were quick to point out that it was Ogunjobi who shoved current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the 2019 incident involving Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Prime Trade Candidates

The summer of wheeling and dealing continues for the Pittsburgh Penguins as general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has put his fingerprints all over the roster. It was only a matter of time before changes were after a few seasons of disappointment. With a revamped blue line and some legendary pieces locked up long-term, look for the Penguins to continue to tinker throughout the summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Insider believes Cowboys will cut Ezekiel Elliott after 2022: RB's contract has been 'such an albatross'

Ezekiel Elliott has been a mainstay with the Dallas Cowboys offense for six years, but one report suggest the upcoming seventh season may be the last. In an appearance on the "Washington Football Talk" podcast, 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Bobby Belt claimed that Elliott could turn in a vintage season in 2022 and still get cut after the season due to the size of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Buyout Likely Coming for Cap-Strapped Pittsburgh Penguins

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they had agreed upon a two-year, $6.4 million cap extension with forward Kasperi Kapanen. While bringing Kapanen back into the fold was by no means a bad move by the Penguins, it does create some salary cap issues for them that they will have to resolve before the 2022-23 season begins. As things stand right now, they are roughly $480,000 over the maximum cap limit, which will result in at least one player on their roster either buying traded, or potentially bought out. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the latter is the more likely option.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy