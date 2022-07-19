Piers Morgan: 'Highly unlikely' Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag raised eyebrows when he suggested earlier this week that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his Old Trafford stay beyond the 2022-23 season amid rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave the Premier League side to join a team playing in the upcoming UEFA Champions League competition.

At least one person seems convinced Ronaldo is serious about forcing a move from United sooner rather than later.

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan appeared on London sports radio station TalkSport on Tuesday and made it clear he believes Ronaldo wants out during the open transfer window.

"I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week, I certainly think it'd be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United," Morgan explained. "I just think mentally he's moved on.

"I'm not going to say what we've said to each other but like I said from the start, I don't think Cristiano feels Manchester United share his ambitions. I think he feels that the signings they're making, the commitment they showed last season, where they finished up and a lack of Champions League football…If you're him and coming towards the end of your career and you still want to win major trophies, you've got to make a calculation."

Ronaldo scored 24 goals across all competitions for United last season, but it's been reported that top-tier teams such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli have all turned down chances to sign the 37-year-old.

"I think he could end up somewhere quite surprising," Morgan added about Ronaldo.

Thus far, Ronaldo has remained away from United for their preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to what's been called a legitimate "family issue."