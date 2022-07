Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office. “Throughout the majority of Defendant’s term of office, Defendant failed or refused to be present in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center and neglected her duties as District Clerk,” the petition states. ”What these attorneys are not aware of is my doctors have not released me to even go back to work,” District Clerk Karen Bunn said.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO