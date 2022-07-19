10 years later, responders reflect on theater shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Ten years ago, a shooter walked into a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, killing 12 people and wounding 70 others. Lasamoa Lanier, then Lasamoa Cross, went to the "Dark Knight Rises" premiere with her fiancé, AJ Boik. They sat near the front of the movie theater. Not long after the opening scene, Lasamoa remembers seeing the emergency exit door open.
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the north part of the city overnight. Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, DPD said officers found a man who had been shot near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and North High Street. That's located just northeast of the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 70.
A shooting in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood left one man dead, Denver police said Thursday. The shooting occurred at East 48th Avenue and North High Street in east Denver. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest. The medical examiner will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.
Ma Kaing, the 47-year-old owner of Taw Win Burma restaurant at 1120 Yosemite Street in Aurora (one of just two Burmese restaurants in the metro area), was killed outside her home at Hidden Brooks Apartments, 1313 Xenia Street, on July 15 after being hit by a bullet that came from New Freedom Park across the street. Kaing was unloading groceries with her family when she was struck; she was pronounced dead on the scene when the police responded just before noon.
The psychiatrist who treated James Holmes has stopped questioning whether she could have stopped the Aurora theater shooting from happening. Dr. Lynne Fenton saw her “weirdly awkward” patient six times between March 23 and June 11, 2012. Ten years later, she insists that mental health care cannot prevent...
DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened. The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem...
Decades after what was called "Colorado's Worst Mass Murder" an Ohio woman has come to Colorado to visit the site where her father died. It was Nov. 1, 1955, when a bomb brought down United Flight 629 east of Longmont and all 44 people on board were killed. The news...
DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...
GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police are asking for the public's help as they begin an investigation into a 16-year-old's death. On Thursday at 1:13 a.m., officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a home along the 300 block of North 31st Avenue for a medical call. When police...
LITTLETON, Colorado — The family of an Indianola boy who died in a tragic accident in Colorado last week is working through grief by making sure his spirit lives on through the spread of love and friendship. Maximillion Wood, 4, and his family were visiting other family members in...
A car with major damage was in the yard of a home Thursday morning. Denver police responded to the scene on Monaco Parkway just after 2 a.m. The person driving the car was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. Home security video shows the vehicle going over the...
DENVER (KDVR) — A woman who was stabbed multiple times during a domestic violence incident survived but has a long road to recovery, according to a fundraiser set up for her. In a news conference Wednesday, police said she was stabbed in the neck, hands and arms. She was...
