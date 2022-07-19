ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

10 years later, responders reflect on theater shooting

 3 days ago

FOX31 is remembering the victims and the heroes...

Aurora theater shooting survivor marries officer who responded to the scene

AURORA, Colo. — Ten years ago, a shooter walked into a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, killing 12 people and wounding 70 others. Lasamoa Lanier, then Lasamoa Cross, went to the "Dark Knight Rises" premiere with her fiancé, AJ Boik. They sat near the front of the movie theater. Not long after the opening scene, Lasamoa remembers seeing the emergency exit door open.
Man killed in shooting in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the north part of the city overnight. Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, DPD said officers found a man who had been shot near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and North High Street. That's located just northeast of the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and Interstate 70.
GoFundMe Launched for Family of Burmese Restaurant Owner Killed by Stray Bullet

Ma Kaing, the 47-year-old owner of Taw Win Burma restaurant at 1120 Yosemite Street in Aurora (one of just two Burmese restaurants in the metro area), was killed outside her home at Hidden Brooks Apartments, 1313 Xenia Street, on July 15 after being hit by a bullet that came from New Freedom Park across the street. Kaing was unloading groceries with her family when she was struck; she was pronounced dead on the scene when the police responded just before noon.
Cold case: Who murdered Thomas Powell in Aurora in 2007?

DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened. The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem...
Denver motorcycle officer crashes on I-25

DENVER — A Denver Police Department motorcycle officer has been involved in a crash on northbound I-25 downtown. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-25 at 23rd Avenue. Kurt Barnes, a spokesperson for DPD, confirmed a motorcycle officer...
