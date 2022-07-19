ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine gets relief money for small business growth

By Susan Farley
Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE- Maine is among nine more states that have been approved for a piece of nearly $10...

Maine State Chamber announces economic report

STATEWIDE — Since 2010 the Maine Chamber of Commerce has released reports to address multiple barriers faced by business owners across Maine, large or small. This year’s Making Maine Work report lists six goals paired with 15 recommendations. The list is a result of the analysis of over...
Maine housing sales affected by rising interest rates; values up 16.4% in June

The housing market in Maine is beginning to feel the effects of rising interest rates. Sales of single-family existing homes declined 9.83 percent last month, according to Maine Listings. The statewide median sales price (MSP) hit $360,825 in June 2022— an increase of 16.4 percent compared to June 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
Maine Icon Olympia Sports to close

The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
Governor Mills Announces $1.6M Grant Program to Expand Medical Provider Training in Rural Maine

The initiative offers funding to support the expansion or development of new medical residency programs in underserved areas for new physicians. It also will support clinical training opportunities for students enrolled in an accredited healthcare profession educational or training program, including but not limited to nursing (RN, LPN, APRN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), behavioral health (LCSW, LADC) professionals, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical services, (AEMT, Paramedic), and dentistry. The funding incentivizes the expansion of clinical sites by providing direct funding to pay qualified clinical supervisors and by providing other supports such as housing for students while they complete their clinical rotations. The Expansion of Rural Clinical Preceptorships and Rural Graduate Medical Education Program awards grants of up to $650,000 for proposals to attract and support clinical supervisors, known as preceptors, in rural practices and up to $950,000 to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs. This helps fill an important gap: Maine ranks among the lowest states in terms of graduate medical education opportunities.
56,000 Maine students are eligible for pandemic EBT cards

STATEWIDE — Thousands of Maine families may be qualified for help with groceries and they may not even know it. A non-profit named Full Plates Full Potential is encouraging Maine families to secure a pandemic EBT card for their child through their school’s meal benefit program. While it...
Thirteen Maine communities getting relief funds for key infrastructure projects

AUGUSTA, Maine — More money is headed for Maine towns, aimed at shoring up infrastructure against the effects of climate change. The Mills administration announced Tuesday $20 million in federal relief funds are being allocated to 13 cities and towns that requested help with projects like outdated sewage lines and culverts that are too small to deal with increased storm surges due to climate impacts.
Officials celebrate new voter registration with a ribbon cutting

BANGOR — Electronic voter registration is now available at BMVs across Maine. Thursday morning, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bangor’s BMV to celebrate the new program. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Representative Laura Lupica of Bangor were in attendance to demonstrate the new process. Bellows says...
Tuesday, July 26: Maine’s Golden Road

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we explore Maine’s ‘Golden Road’ - the private road built originally to support paper companies; today a draw for people looking to get away from it all. We visit a “boom house” turned museum, meet locals who worked the timber drives along the Penobscot River, check out a company rescuing heritage timber from the bottom of a lake, and stop by the New England Outdoor Center (where, yes – we find a restaurant!).
Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
Get Your Thrift on At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
Thousand of pounds of ‘ghost gear’ cleared from Maine waters

COREA, Maine (WABI) - A worldwide effort to clean up ocean waters hit the coast of Maine last month. It’s all about removing ghost gear. The Global Ghost Gear Initiative partnered with the Rozalia Project to clean up discarded fishing gear and other marine debris. They worked with locals...
AAA hosts annual impaired driving summit in Augusta

AUGUSTA — Every year, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are killed in crashes involving an impaired driver. In an effort to reduce that statistic, AAA of Northern New England, along with the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, kicked off their annual impaired driving summit in Augusta Thursday morning.
