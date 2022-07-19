ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The climate tech solutions European homes will need to confront the next heat wave

By Michelle Ma
protocol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, the U.K. has exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s one of a number of records to be absolutely smashed as a record heat wave sweeps across Europe. And Europeans living with the rising heat are quickly realizing their homes aren’t equipped to deal with...

www.protocol.com

International Business Times

As EVs Go Mainstream, A Rush For Share Of Home Charger Market

With electric vehicles (EVs) catching on, the scramble for market share among startups selling home chargers is heating up and that will feed further dealmaking in the sector as tens of millions of units are installed globally over the next decade. According to a Reuters analysis, more than 100 companies...
CARS
protocol.com

Google and Oracle data centers are melting in the UK heat wave

Google and Oracle data centers in the U.K. were struggling to operate Tuesday as record high temperatures continue to heat up Europe. According to Google Cloud's service health page, one of its London buildings hosting cloud services for one of its Western Europe regions experienced a "cooling related failure" starting Tuesday morning. The company powered down services in part of that region to fix the issue.
ENVIRONMENT
protocol.com

Carbon dioxide removal startups are heading to Washington

Welcome to Protocol Climate. Summer heat is officially in full effect across the Northern Hemisphere. If you live there, we hope you’re beating it. Today, we’re talking about how tech can help do just that. But first, we’re diving into a new carbon removal trade group looking to build the industry’s clout in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
protocol.com

What time does the climate emergency start?

It’s Thursday, and President Joe Biden still hasn’t declared a climate emergency. It would unlock great powers (which would come with great responsibility). So today, we’re exploring what tools Biden does have to address the climate crisis and how the tech industry could fit in. Plus, a wild idea of carbon-sucking trains. Hop aboard!
U.S. POLITICS
protocol.com

The temperatures are too damn high all across Europe. A heat wave for...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
The Associated Press

The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

Electric Vehicles, Wind and Solar Power Are ‘Dependent’ on Copper — Why Nearly Two-Year Lows Are Critical Setback

The growing demand for copper — driven largely by the acceleration of technologies such as electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, solar photovoltaic, wind and batteries, which are more copper intensive than their traditional counterparts — could “short circuit” net-zero emissions goals, according to a new report. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Did You Miss Me? A Giant Battery Storage Plant Is Back Online, Just in Time for Summer

On July 9 at 7:35 p.m., California’s power grid hit an all-time peak for battery storage. But that record is just one of many. All-time peaks—like the 2,519 megawatts on that evening—are going to be happening with regularity as more battery storage systems come online. What’s more interesting is the development of the projects that are helping to set those records, and the implications for transforming the grid into one that doesn’t need fossil fuels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the U.S. auto market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. On Monday night, General Motors’ Chevrolet brand introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer. Also coming next year: An electric Chevy Equinox, with a base price of about $30,000, whose price could give it particular appeal with modest-income households. There’s also the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen’s ID.4 in the $40,000s and Nissan’s upcoming Ariya around $47,000 with a lower-priced version coming.
GAS PRICE
electrek.co

ROAM launches production-ready Air electric motorcycle with two swappable battery packs

Swedish-Kenyan mobility company ROAM has launched its first production-intent model of electric motorcycles designed for both urban and rural terrain in Africa. The ROAM Air arrives as the first fully adapted electric motorcycle for the commercial market in all of Africa and hopes to create a new standard in clean transport across Nairobi and beyond.
CARS
Reuters

Ford to buy cheaper CATL EV batteries to catch Tesla

DETROIT, July 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Thursday announced a series of deals to accelerate its shift to electric vehicles, including sourcing battery capacity and raw materials from such companies as Chinese battery maker CATL (300750.SZ) and Australian mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX).
BUSINESS
protocol.com

What does it mean to be a tech hub?

Good morning! How you go about your workday, whether at home or in an office, is changing. So what does that mean for the tech hubs?. The tech scene in Miami was once described to me as one big office with no actual offices. Work gets done at the pool, on the beach and alongside people who don’t even work for the same company as you. Maybe that’s what it means to live in a tech hub these days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CarBuzz.com

New Study Proves Not All EVs Are Kind To The Environment

Across the world, governments and environmental agencies are lobbying for the eventual death of internal combustion. Electric vehicles are being touted as an eco-friendly alternative and, in many cases, this is true. Battery-powered vehicles don't emit toxic exhaust emissions and the swift uptake of EVs in certain markets has led to improved air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
SlashGear

Your Future Electric Car May Be Powered By Samsung Batteries

Even though Samsung is a global conglomerate known to manufacture everything ranging from smartphones and gadgets to ships and camera sensors, the brand might be the first you think of when you're looking at electric vehicles — or anything related to EVs in general. However, the growing interest in EVs around the world seems to have piqued Samsung's interest, and the company appears to be increasingly involved in expanding its presence in the EV space.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

The tech hub is changing. Can workplace culture keep up?

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Kids today just don’t want to work, amiright? I am wrong. Nobody has ever really wanted to work. Today: Why experts say that tech hubs will always be tech hubs, even when people aren’t commuting into offices every day. The downturn in the economy is changing everything in tech, including big companies’ diversity goals. Plus, some personnel news.
ECONOMY

