ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All 20 Genshin Conch Locations 2.8: Phantasmal and Misplaced Conches

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a detour in the Golden Apple Archipelago to find Phantasmal Conch shells in Genshin Impact's Resonating Visions event. This Genshin conch locations guide includes maps of every Phantasmal Conch location in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Similar to the Echoing Conch hunt in 2021's Midsummer Island Adventure, Resonating Visions...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Plant Badge - Plant Locations

The Plant Badge can be obtained in Chapter 9 - Antvillage, but you'll first need to find the Red Plant, Purple Plant, and Yellow Plant. This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide contains the location of the three colored plants you need to collect to earn the Plant Badge. This badge is required for the Badges Trophy/Achievement. You can also check out our walkthrough for Chapter 9 - Antvillage which features a step-by-step guide on how to get all the collectibles in that area or watch the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Music Badge - Sheet Music Locations

This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide contains the location of every page of sheet music you need to collect to obtain the Music Badge. It is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Music Badge can be obtained in the Slums by finding all the sheet music pages and giving them to Morusque.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Slums - Memory Locations

The Slums contains seven sites where B12 can regain his memories. This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all seven memories you can find in the Slums. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of all the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conch#Birds#Flowers#Video Game#Completed Archon Quest
IGN

Rooftops - All Memories

Chapter 5 - Rooftops contains three sites where B12 can regain his memories. One of them is automatically gained before completing the chapter; so, you'll need to stray off the main path to find the other two! This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all the Rooftops memories. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of ALL the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Science Focus

7 of the weirdest mammals that roamed the ancient Earth

Millions of years ago, the mammals were just starting to come into their own. The ancient mammals were a weird bunch. Here are some of the strangest ones that scurried, stalked and clambered their way across ancient Earth, millions of years ago. Morganucodon. Triassic, around 205 million years ago. Morganucodon...
WILDLIFE
Jax Hudur

Marine Archaeologists Find the Lost Head of Hercules After 2000 Years

The statue of Heracles discovered in 1900F. Tronchin. In the spring of 1900, a group of sponge divers sailing through the Aegean en route to North Africa stopped at the Greek Island of Antikythera to wait for favorable winds, one bored diver put on his diving dress and descended to a depth of 45 meters. However, the diver whose name was Elias Stadiatis, quickly signaled to be pulled up. He told his fellow crew members about the horrors he saw below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
IGN

Genshin Impact Toy Castle Guide - Locations and How to Solve

The Toy Castle segment of Immernacthreich Apokalypse, Fischl's Domain, in Genshin Impact tasks you with finding two missing pieces of the final puzzle. This Toy Castle guide explains where to find them and how to complete the Shadowy Cube puzzles along the way. Toy Castle Part 1. Once you arrive...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stray Walkthrough - Rooftops (Chapter 5)

In this Stray walkthrough, we go through Chapter 5 (Rooftops) and try to reach the roof to attach the transceiver. There are three memories in this chapter. 00:40 - Side Memory #8 (neon sign) 03:45 - Side Memory #9 (Neco Corp) 06:40 - Attaching the transceiver. 07:30 - Main Memory...
NECO
IGN

How to Use the Poncho

This page contains information on how to use the Poncho that you can gain as an important item in Stray, including how to trade for the Poncho, and who you can give it to. As you explore The Slums in both Chapter 4 and Chapter 6, you may run into a shop on the right side of the alleys where a robot named Grandma can be found knitting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Tarnishing of Juxtia - Launch Trailer

The Tarnishing of Juxtia arrives on Steam on July 26, 2022. Check out the trailer to see gameplay, enemies, and more from this upcoming 2D action RPG. In Tarnishing of Juxtia, play as the final creation of the Goddess Juxtia on a mission to defeat the Shadow God Drelium of Crescentpeak.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How-To Guides

In need of a little extra help? This page of IGN's Red Dead Redemption 2 Guide contains all of the How-To Guides that are available for this Wiki. So whether you're chasing details on how to fast travel, care for your horse, or how to unlock activities such as fishing, we've got you covered in our handy guides below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Abyssal Dragonsphire

Abyssal Dragonsphire is a new material in MH Rise: Sunbreak, only available at Master Rank that's needed to craft certain armor and weapons. Abyssal Dragonsphire can only be obtained from one of the new large monsters, towards the end of the Sunbreak expansion. On this page, you'll find information on how to obtain this material.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Afflicted Bone

Afflicted Bone is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Bone, and which monsters drop Afflicted Bone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Afflicted Bone Guide. Find Afflicted Bone in Sunbreak by completing certain...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Long Is Stray?

Stray, the new adventure game from BlueTwelve Studio, is now available for PS4, PS5, and PC. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscriber, you'll receive Stray for no extra cost as part of your membership, and with the potential of a lot of players leaping into this cat-tastic journey, we know you may be wondering: how long is Stray?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where to Scratch in Every Chapter (Territory Trophy Guide)

This page contains information on obtaining the trophy and achievement Territory - by scratching something in each chapter in the game. This is an easily overlooked achievement due to the variety of things you can scratch as your journey through the Walled City, and certain chapters have an abundance of things to scatch, while others only have one object.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Epilogue Part 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 Epilogue: Part 2 is the final chapter that you play as John Marston. Epilogue Part 2 is the final chapter of the main story in RDR2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy