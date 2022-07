The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office and local fire departments are asking landowners who have the ability to plow a fire break approximately 30 feet wide along your fence lines in an attempt to reduce the spread of wildfires during this extreme wildfire season. This action is strictly voluntary. Our hope is that this action will slow the spread of wildfires and save countless man-hours and equipment for our local firefighters as well as preserve property. Your consideration of this request would be greatly appreciated. Again, this is a request and is strictly voluntary.

KAUFMAN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO