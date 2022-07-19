ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bulls earn awful offseason grade from For The Win

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Zach LaVine is remaining with the Chicago Bulls for the long term, which is a cause for celebration, but that move didn’t keep the Bulls from earning a scathing offseason review from For The Win NBA analyst Bryan Kalbrosky.

FTW graded every NBA team’s offseason following the conclusion of the summer league, and the Bulls received one of the worst grades in the league, a D+.

Via Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win:

“Some of their biggest moves included signing past-his-prime big man Andre Drummond and 36-year-old veteran guard Goran Dragic, which isn’t much to write home about. Meanwhile, the latest injury updates from Lonzo Ball do not sound good.

At least they didn’t lose Zach LaVine in free agency, but to be honest, I’m still not one hundred percent convinced that LaVine is a max contract guy and he got one anyway.

I will give the Bulls some points because I love their draft pick, Dalen Terry.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

