Joseph Christopher Krupp

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Betty Jane Neblett, of Clarksville, TN passed away July 17,2022. Betty was born July 4, 1936, to the late Malinda and Clarence Herrell. She was always a real firecracker that cared for everyone she knew and was an extremely hard worker. She was a amazing cook that loved to get all the family together to eat in her basement every holiday and Sundays. She worked as a cook at the old Grandville school in the Cunningham community, after it closed, she went to work for acme boot for 22 years. She then spent her last years working as a companion for the elderly and handicapped.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO