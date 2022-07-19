ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Joseph Christopher Krupp

By McReynolds Nave, Larson
 2 days ago

Joseph Christopher Krupp, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven...

Gertrud Hawkins

Gertrud Paula Hawkins, age 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 p.m. to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Randall Steve Tasker

1SG Randall Steve Tasker, ARMY (Ret), age 67, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 20, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1955 in Oakland, MD, to Ronald and Shirley Tasker who preceded him in death. Randall retired from the United States Army after over 22 years, including service...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Doshie Neblett

Doshie Evelena Neblett, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens and Bro. Jeff Akins officiating. Burial will follow at the old Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Terry Frey

A visitation for LTC Terry Clay Frey, ARMY (Ret), age 76, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Terry was born on April 22, 1946, in Biloxi, MS to Milton and Audrey Frey. He passed away on July 16, 2022. Terry retired from the United States Army with over 25 years of service. He was a Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran and was given numerous meritorious awards such as the Army Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and the Legion of Merit award. Terry enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and cooking.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
James Hayes

James William Hayes, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life with US Army Honors will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Revs. David Mackens and Martha Joye Sample officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
James F. Arvizu III

James F. Arvizu III, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away on July 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on September 20, 1950 to James F. Arvizu II and Lydia Arvizu. James served as a court reporter in the United States Army and retired...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Johnnie Lee Smith

Johnnie Lee Smith was born on March 27, 1927 in Florence, Alabama to Johnnie Smith and Mary L. Cunningham. She entered into rest on Sunday, July 17th, 2022 at her residence in Clarksville, Tennessee. Johnnie accepted Christ at an early age and she attended Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Muncha Kim Melton

A Graveside service for Muncha Kim Melton, age 61, of Oak Grove, KY will be Monday, July 25,2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans West Cemetery. She was born on September 1, 1960 in Seoul, South Korea. Muncha loved carnivals, watching fireworks, and going out to eat. As her husband put it, she loved the American way.
OAK GROVE, KY
Betty Jane Neblett

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Betty Jane Neblett, of Clarksville, TN passed away July 17,2022. Betty was born July 4, 1936, to the late Malinda and Clarence Herrell. She was always a real firecracker that cared for everyone she knew and was an extremely hard worker. She was a amazing cook that loved to get all the family together to eat in her basement every holiday and Sundays. She worked as a cook at the old Grandville school in the Cunningham community, after it closed, she went to work for acme boot for 22 years. She then spent her last years working as a companion for the elderly and handicapped.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Custom House Museum schedule for August

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here is what is happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural in August. Illumination: The Art of Dr. John Stanton, August 4-October 16| Jostens Gallery: A variety of subjects come to life in the illuminated glasswork and engravings of Dr. John Stanton. Thomas Adams: Pen...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville nonprofits gather for education, networking during quarterly meetup | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-MoCo Non-Profit Education Conference was held July 19 at The Press office space downtown. The event featured sessions on board governance and relationships by Ginna Holleman with Fortera Credit Union, nonprofit legality by Chip Higgins with Legends Bank, grant writing by Amanda Blount, and marketing your nonprofit by Chris Smith and Katie Gambill with Clarksville Now/5 Star Media Group.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
It's time again to Stuff the Bus for Teacher Warehouse

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The first day of school is just around the corner, and it's time for the annual Q108 and Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation Stuff the Bus campaign. With local schools making plans to fully reopen in person in August, teachers and students will need...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Manna Cafe to hold back-to-school giveaway July 30

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manna Café Clothing Ministry is hosting a Back-to-School Giveaway at the Manna Parking lot (605 Providence Blvd.) on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Back-to-School Giveaway will have clothing and school supplies available for children and parents in need, household items,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Weekend top picks: 'Matilda' in the park, jazz at Beachaven this weekend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It's going to be a hot weekend, but if you can take the heat, there's fun in store. Movies in the Park: This week's free movie is "Matilda," on Saturday, July 23. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs and come hungry for the food available for purchase from food vendors on-site. Please leave pets and alcohol at home. The venue is Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive. Pre-movie events start at 6 p.m., with the movie at sunset (about 8 p.m.)
CLARKSVILLE, TN
2 charter schools rejected in Clarksville-Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board members voted no on two charter school applications during Tuesday night's meeting. Although the Charter Review Committee recommended approval of one of two charter school applications in a board meeting two weeks ago, board members didn't line up with the committee's recommendations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Clarksville Regional Airport hosts Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Regional Airport hosted the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday. "I think this is the best Business After Hours that we've had in 11 years," said John Patterson, airport manager. "The crowd is always great, as well as the interaction. We try to step it up every year for everybody, and it seems to have a positive response."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
UPDATE: Traffic back to normal after Blippi event in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Blippi fans have packed the roads of south Clarksville trying to get to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for his appearance this afternoon. At 4 p.m., traffic to Liberty Park was backed up on the Bypass to Kings Bluff, on Cumberland Drive past Crossland Avenue, and on Riverside Drive all the way to McGregor Park. Southbound traffic was also backed up on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at the College Street bridge.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

