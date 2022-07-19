Joseph Christopher Krupp

A visitation for LTC Terry Clay Frey, ARMY (Ret), age 76, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Terry was born on April 22, 1946, in Biloxi, MS to Milton and Audrey Frey. He passed away on July 16, 2022. Terry retired from the United States Army with over 25 years of service. He was a Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran and was given numerous meritorious awards such as the Army Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and the Legion of Merit award. Terry enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and cooking.
