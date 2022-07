A man wanted for murder died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he barricaded himself in his home on Monday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff. The suspect, later identified as Christopher David Price, was walking down the street when he saw officers, according to KCSO officials. He ran into his nearby house, Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force officers saw him and called KCSO to the scene.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO