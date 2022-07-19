Khloé Kardashian & New Mystery Beau 'Aren't Seeing Each Other More Than Once A Week,' Dishes Source

Source: mega

Doing things differently. Instead of throwing herself into another relationship after Tristan Thompson once again cheated on her, Khloé Kardashian is taking things slowly with her new man.

It's been nearly a month since it was revealed that The Kardashians star has been quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian. And while an insider spilled to the print edition of Us Weekly that Kardashian and her mystery man are "very happy," they've decided to "take it slow and aren't seeing each other more than once a week."

It seems Kardashian is doing her best to keep her new flame out of the spotlight, as the pair has yet to be seen together. In fact, Kardashian has been out of the public eye altogether, including a hiatus from Instagram, since news of her expectant second child with the womanizer made its rounds.

Though Kardashians stans are rooting for the Good American cofounder to find her Prince Charming after being humiliated by Thompson yet again — he was exposed in December 2021 for not only cheating on Kardashian back in March but also welcoming a baby boy, Theo, with the woman named Maralee Nichols — the same can't be said for her baby daddy.

The father of Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter, True, "wants to be back with Khloé, so of course there's jealousy there," noted the source. Despite the soon-to-be mother-of-two having "moved on," Kardashian is still trying to remain civil with the NBA pro for the sake of their daughter and expectant baby boy.

"Their relationship is strictly coparenting," concluded the source. "She's done with him romantically."

Kardashian appeared to spark up a new romance as she awaits the arrival of her and Thompson's second child via surrogate. OK! reported earlier this month that "True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for the reality star confirmed.

At the time that the child was conceived, Kardashian and Thompson were back together after reconciling earlier in the year. The on-and-off couple was planning to move in together and even discussed marriage before news of his paternity scandal was brought to light.

After vehemently denying that Theo was his and demanding a paternity test in his own suit, Thompson confirmed in a January statement that he was the father.

