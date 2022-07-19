ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Update Live, Patch Notes Released

By Tyler Fischer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC is finally here alongside a proper update complete with patch notes. At the moment of writing this, the Hot Wheels DLC revealed last month has been rolled out across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. Of course,...

ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Grand Theft Auto Fans Think the First GTA 6 Character Has Leaked

Grand Theft Auto fans -- or at least some GTA fans -- think the first GTA 6 character has been leaked courtesy of the resume of actress Natonia Monet. Grand Theft Auto fans continue to grow more and more desperate for information. As this happens, more and more rumors, "leaks," and speculation about the game run amuck, which brings us to the latest speculation. If the latest speculation about GTA 6 is accurate, the game's internal codename has leaked as has its first character.
VIDEO GAMES
#Forza Horizon#Hot Wheels#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Video Game#Xbox Series S#Xbox Game Pass#Auction House#Speech
ComicBook

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Free Update Revealed

GTA Online developer Rockstar Games has announced a new major free content update, The Criminal Enterprises, is set to release for the online multiplayer video game on July 26th. The Criminal Enterprises, as the name implies, includes expansions for Criminal Careers as well as new Contact Missions and more. That includes the ability to go undercover as a sworn-in agent of IAA to investigate the drastic rises in gas prices in the video game. The free update had previously been teased by Rockstar Games, but this marks the official announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Tricky

Today's Wordle features another interesting word that players should be able to solve without too many problems. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online Making Some Long-Awaited Changes

Rockstar Games is making some long-awaited changes to GTA Online with the new and upcoming The Criminal Enterprises update, which was just announced yesterday. Following yesterday's announcement, Rockstar Games has gone ahead and released more details about the update and what players of the GTA 5 online mode on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can expect. And what can be anticipated are some much-needed changes and improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon McDonald's Happy Meal Details Leak Online

Leaked promotional images have seemingly confirmed the return of Pokemon cards to McDonald's Happy Meals. After reports that Pokemon-themed Happy Meal toys would be returning to UK McDonald's, additional promotional images have leaked on the Internet revealing more details about the promotion, which will also reportedly take place in Canada. As previously suspected, Happy Meals will come with a Pokemon Trading Card Game booster pack containing four cards, along with a new "Match Battle" spinner toy and a coin featuring one of several Pokemon. There are several different colored spinners and types of coins featuring different Pokemon, with two different Pokemon featured each week. In something of a surprise, Rowlet will join Pikachu in appearing three times as a featured Pokemon, with Victini, Growlithe, Gossifleur, and Smeargle also receiving coins during the promotion. The promotion will run in Canada from August 9 to September 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Long-Awaited PlayStation Exclusive May Release This Winter

A long-awaited PlayStation-timed console exclusive is apparently releasing this winter. The game in question -- which is also coming to Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch, but not until after launch -- was announced all the way back in 2015. In 2015, gamers on PlayStation consoles were treated to the likes of Bloodborne, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fallout 4, Until Dawn, Metal Gear Solid 5, Rocket League, and more. It was a pretty good year for gaming, and it's when Little Devil Inside was announced. Seven years later, it's still not out, but that's apparently changing sometime this winter.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Player Warns Fans of Major Problem

Poor Halo Infinite can't seem to catch a break as a rather significant problem is now reportedly plaguing those who enjoy the game's multiplayer. Halo Infinite's multiplayer received a lot of praise at launch because it came out several weeks ahead of schedule and it's free for everyone, even if they don't have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's incredibly accessible, it's really fun, and it's extremely innovative for the FPS genre. With that said, that hasn't stopped it from having a ton of issues. Many players have criticized the roll out of new content, namely pointing out how slow it is, and ridiculed how progression works in the game as it was and still is linked to a challenge system that makes unlocking items feel slow and sometimes not very fun.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Come With a Huge Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have new free SNES and NES games, or, more specifically, two new SNES games and one new NES game. Because these aren't Sega Genesis games nor N64 games, these new freebies don't require the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, aka the more expensive tier of the subscription service. All you need to download and enjoy the three new games is a basic ol' Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Disappointing News About Starters

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has some disappointing news about some missing Pokemon or, more specifically, some starters from previous games that will be missing from the new Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games. With Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak got rid of the National Dex, drastically shrinking the number of Pokemon that could be caught. As you would expect, this created substantial controversy and backlash, but the decision has not been reverted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be missing some Pokemon, including some starters.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Warns Fans to "Immediately" Stop Using Old Hardware

Nintendo has issued a warning to fans to "immediately" stop using some of its old hardware. If you're on the NES, SNES, N64, Game Cube, Game Boy, DS, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, or any Nintendo gaming console from yesteryear, you don't have to worry. This time, "hardware" does not refer to console. However, if you're using the "Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (NTR-010)" or the "Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)" -- released in 2005 and 2008, respectively -- Nintendo suggests you stop due to security issues.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Might Bug Players

Players might stumble a bit with today's puzzle, but a lack of options shouldn't make it too hard to solve. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Leak Reveals DLC

A new Hogwarts Legacy leak has revealed some day-one DLC, a collector's edition, and an early access window. The Harry Potter game is still slated to release sometime this year via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If this is going to happen, the game is going to need to resurface soon. And when it does, there's a good chance we will hear all about everything above.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Surprising Primeape Evolution

According to a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak, the pair of new Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are giving Primeape a new, surprising evolution. Primeape is one of the series' most recognizable fighting Pokemon. This is partially because it's a Gen-1 Pokemon, but also because it had some prominent moments in the early anime. Meanwhile, it also is fairly unique in terms of design and personality. The bipedal, simian Pokemon evolves from Mankey at Level 28 and is known among fans for its spot on Ash's team and its anger.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' 5 New Games Include an Exclusive, a RPG, and a New Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, but five new games, including a new Xbox exclusive, which also happens to be a new release. As it does every week, Microsoft has bolstered the Xbox Game Pass library. Unfortunately, the latest additions aren't extremely noteworthy. There's the aforementioned exclusive and new release, plus a AAA game from Ubisoft, but that's about it in terms of noteworthiness.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Insider Teases Modern Warfare 2 News

A Call of Duty insider has teased some new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II news may be dropping soon. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had its big, official unveiling back in June with a new trailer and a big campaign gameplay demo that was reminiscent of Call of Duty 4's first mission. Since then, Infinity Ward has been radio silent on the game and it appears like that will continue to be the case for the rest of July, unless there is a sudden news drop. Nonetheless, with only a few months before release, Infinity Ward has a lot of ground to cover and we may be hearing something relatively soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars Figures Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con Hint at New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Feature

Some new Star Wars figures were revealed this weekend by Hasbro during San Diego Comic-Con, and while some of them are callbacks to classic characters and newish series like The Mandalorian, some of them were from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order once again features Cal Kestis as the protagonist, so it makes sense then that he'd be the one immortalized in the new figures alongside his droid companion BD-1. Aside from just showing off the character's new look in the upcoming game, this figure reveal just may be hinting at a new feature that'll be present in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Tons of Dragon Ball Crossover Details

More details pertaining to the rumored Fortnite crossover with the Dragon Ball franchise have leaked this week to reveal what's amounting to an unprecedented amount of info compared to what we usually see before events. According to these rumors, the crossover will consist of not just Dragon Ball skins but also a glider, a special map location, an in-game item, and plenty of quests for players to complete over time. Despite all this, Epic Games still has not yet confirmed the existence of this crossover, so we're left to rumors and speculations for the time being.
VIDEO GAMES

