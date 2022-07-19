ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Brush fire in Ramona stopped at 3 acres

 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a slow-moving brush fire that broke out Tuesday morning near the Ramona Airport. The vegetation fire blackened...

www.cbs8.com

kusi.com

Two displaced after house fire in Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – A house fire in a desert community in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County displaced two people Thursday. The non-injury blaze in the 3100 block of Slice Court in Borrego Springs erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

SUV badly charred by fire on Otay Mesa street

SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Reports of stolen bikes continue in city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — More than 9,200 bikes have been reported as stolen in the city of San Diego since 2018, according to new data obtained by CBS 8. The high number of stolen bikes comes as San Diego grapples with rising crime numbers and as residents complain that rampant homelessness and a lucrative black market for stolen bikes fuel the high number of thefts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sheriff Deputies Searching for Missing Julian Man

Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Body found wedged in rocks at Sunset Cliffs is identified as Riverside County man

A body that washed up at Sunset Cliffs last week has been identified as a Riverside County man, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes, 24, was last seen alive six days before his body was found July 13. That morning, someone called...
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Plane Accident on Santa Fe Road [San Marcos, CA]

The incident happened on July 19th, at around 6:15 p.m. when a small Socata aircraft emergency landed at the intersection of Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive. According to reports, the plane left Montgomery Airfield and was headed to Fullerton, when it lost power. The pilot called Palomar Airport to attempt an emergency landing, but could not make it to the runway.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

Brush fire near border stopped at 100 acres

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 200 firefighters on the ground and in the air stopped the spread of a 100-acre vegetation fire Sunday southeast of Otay Reservoir, Cal Fire San Diego said. The fire was first reported shortly before noon Sunday at 10 acres. The fire's spread was stopped at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

In-Custody Man Dies in Hospital: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
