Brush fire in Ramona stopped at 3 acres

SAN DIEGO – A brush fire broke out Friday in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood, throwing off thick white smoke as firefighters worked to get it under control, officials said. The blaze was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. near 7288 Margerum Ave., a San Diego Fire-Rescue incident fact...
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – A house fire in a desert community in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County displaced two people Thursday. The non-injury blaze in the 3100 block of Slice Court in Borrego Springs erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO — More than 9,200 bikes have been reported as stolen in the city of San Diego since 2018, according to new data obtained by CBS 8. The high number of stolen bikes comes as San Diego grapples with rising crime numbers and as residents complain that rampant homelessness and a lucrative black market for stolen bikes fuel the high number of thefts.
FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — Hallowed Gift or Giffy is an energetic, strong, athletic, five-year-old thoroughbred who always wants to please. His trainer Kiersty Wylie is with him every day here at Sandia Creek Ranch. The two spend hours together trail-riding and practicing in this ring or the open fields on the property.
SAN DIEGO — During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down.
Sheriff's deputies were searching Tuesday for a 76-year-old man who failed to return home from an afternoon walk near Pine Hills. Terry Hughes has light hair and is 6-foot-1, but he walks with a dramatic hunch, that makes him appear about 5-foot-2, sheriff's officials said. He was believed to be...
COVID-19-related hospitalizations are still rising in San Diego County, but this summer's wave is proving different from other surges. Most patients are coming in with less severe illness and fewer people are dying, according to officials from local hospital systems. "It is across the board much less acute," Sharp HealthCare...
SAN DIEGO — A dolphin found stranded at Torrey Pines State Beach was unable to overcome its injuries and died while in transit to receive treatment at SeaWorld San Diego, park officials said Thursday. When a rescue team arrived to calls about the stranded dolphin, they found the animal...
SAN DIEGO — This story has been updated to include a comment from NASSCO. More than one hundred residents in south San Diego are suing Navy contractors for their role in the USS Bonhomme Richard fire that burned in San Diego Bay, sending large plumes of smoke hovering over San Diego for nearly five days in July of 2020.
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Local fisherman Nico Gibbons was out fishing off the coast of La Jolla when he caught something unexpected: video of a 14-foot Great White shark. Gibbons says the shark was preying on a seal just feet away from their boat. “It was encircling our...
07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail.
A body that washed up at Sunset Cliffs last week has been identified as a Riverside County man, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes, 24, was last seen alive six days before his body was found July 13. That morning, someone called...
The incident happened on July 19th, at around 6:15 p.m. when a small Socata aircraft emergency landed at the intersection of Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive. According to reports, the plane left Montgomery Airfield and was headed to Fullerton, when it lost power. The pilot called Palomar Airport to attempt an emergency landing, but could not make it to the runway.
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 200 firefighters on the ground and in the air stopped the spread of a 100-acre vegetation fire Sunday southeast of Otay Reservoir, Cal Fire San Diego said. The fire was first reported shortly before noon Sunday at 10 acres. The fire's spread was stopped at...
An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
SAN DIEGO — Responding to a brawl among teenagers that forced the park to close early on Saturday night, Knott's Berry Farm Friday will implement a "chaperone policy" that will require all guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays. Any...
