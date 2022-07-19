Biden advisers need to raise a few chickens
President Joe Biden and his Council of Economic Advisers should spend a day with my grandson and his chickens.
The economists would learn a thing or two about animal spirits and human nature.
President Joe Biden and his Council of Economic Advisers should spend a day with my grandson and his chickens.
The economists would learn a thing or two about animal spirits and human nature.
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare countieshttps://www.dailyadvance.com
Comments / 0