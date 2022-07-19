ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Biden advisers need to raise a few chickens

By Doug Gardner Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden and his Council of Economic Advisers should spend a day with my grandson and his chickens.

The economists would learn a thing or two about animal spirits and human nature.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Biden's age isn't his problem

At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Eighteen months into his term, the burdens of governing have staggered him. But while Biden's age complicates his hopes of winning another term, It has nothing to do with his problems in this one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Washington Examiner

Reality bites Biden

For a president who sought to walk away from the Middle East, focus American foreign policy toward its traditional alliances, and end America’s oil dependency, Joe Biden’s policy of treating the Saudis like a “pariah” never made much sense. His forthcoming visit to the desert kingdom is an acknowledgment of that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Middle Eastern Autocrats Embarrassed Biden at Will

President Joe Biden’s much-touted trip to the Middle East—his first as president—was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. It produced no significant deliverables, nor was it meant to. To be underwhelmed, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been pointless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many long suspected: Supposed allies can disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
NBC News

Biden pitches Democrats on Biden for president in 2024

WASHINGTON — At fundraisers and on the sidelines of events in recent weeks, Joe Biden has been selling Democrats — on Joe Biden for 2024. It’s an unusual sales pitch reflecting an unusual political moment: the nation’s oldest sitting president, with a weakened political standing, grappling with questions in his own party about whether he will, or even should, run for another term, shaped by the prospect of a rematch against Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCCO News Talk 830

Young voters don't want Trump or Biden

According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll that showed President Joe Biden's declining approval rating and nearly half of GOP primary voters looking for someone other than Donald Trump as the nomination, younger voters would prefer new candidates from both political parties. In fact, younger voters were the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Jet-lagged dinners and Biden's gift to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — President JOE BIDEN had different plans for engaging the Middle East. But the world has a way of intervening. Since the beginning of his administration, he’s sought to downgrade the importance of the region so as not to wade into intractable problems such as the brokering of a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And in a sign that he was planning to conduct Middle East diplomacy differently than his predecessors, he pledged to end the United States’ customary snugness with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist JAMAL KHASHOGGI, a U.S. resident.
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
729
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy