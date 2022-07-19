ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Academy of Country Music Awards head to Texas on Prime Video

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVAZj_0glAEPxX00
FILE - The red carpet is pictured at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading to Texas next year as they continue their live-streaming partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at the Dallas Cowboys team headquarters. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year as they return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

The country music awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015.

Another change coming next year is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime ACM producer R. A. Clark. The ACM Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

__

Online: https://www.acmcountry.com/

Comments / 0

Related
yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Goodbye Las Vegas, Hello Texas: ACM Awards Have A New Home In 2023

Goodbye Las Vegas, helloooooo Texas! The Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new home come 2023. The ACM Awards are now scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023 at Frisco's Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that's home to the Dallas Cowboys' indoor practice facility, according to Variety. It will be the first award show to be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth venue. The coveted award show will still be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for the second year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
CandysDirt

We Are Also Keeping Ruth Buzzi in Our Thoughts and Prayers

Earlier this week, we learned Ruth Buzzi had suffered a series of strokes that greatly affected her health. It’s a tense time for Ruth, who’ll turn 86 next week, and her family. Husband Kent Perkins, who has been married to Ruth for 43 years, is by her side and asks for thoughts and prayers for her recovery.
FORT WORTH, TX
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Kapoor
Narcity

These Counties Have The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In Texas This July

As vaccination rates lag this summer, new surges of COVID-19 came as the Omicron variant is making people sick across the U.S. As of today, the United States reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 90.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornsCountry

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns received yet another elite commitment for the 2023 class on Wednesday when South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad pledged to the program. Muhammad visited the Forty Acres in June alongside his cousin, Billy Walton, who also committed to Texas last month. Standing...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Amazon Prime Video#The Dallas Cowboys#Cbs#Ford Center#Acm#Mrc Live Alternative
CW33

Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Be Very Afraid! Ever Heard Of These 2 Haunted Roads?

We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well this article is for you...
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
Plainview Daily Herald

These are the 'best' small towns for retirement in Texas

The golden years of retirement are what many people look forward to during the nine-to-five grind of their working years. A recent report from WorldAtlas highlighted the 12 best small towns for retirement in the Lone Star State and the list features cities across Texas. Best small towns for retirement...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Samsung looking at 11 new facilities for an almost $200 billion investment in Central Texas

Samsung is weighing another massive investment in Central Texas just months after announcing that it will build a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor. Documents filed with the state show that the tech giant is considering 11 chipmaking facilities in the Austin area that it’d build over the next two decades. It’s an investment that would amount to $192.1 billion and bring more than 10,000 jobs.
TAYLOR, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy