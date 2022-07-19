ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Teen with heart defect wants to help others like her

AHA News
AHA News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peyton Bono makes sure her friends know the drill. If they're at a pep rally, for instance, and it's a hot day and she's starting to feel dizzy and unsteady, they'll probably see her count her heart beats. If she's too overcome to speak, they should bring her ice...

www.heart.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AHA News

38-year-old learns the surprising reason she had a heart attack

As she finished mowing the lawn of her home in Girard, Ohio, Amy Kren had a somewhat familiar feeling. The shortness of breath and tightness in her chest seemed like another asthma attack. She went into the garage and put a hand on a lawn chair to steady herself and placed her other hand on her chest, trying to catch her breath. The symptoms didn't subside so she went into the house and took a couple puffs of her inhaler, hoping the medicine would help.
GIRARD, OH
AHA News

8 days after giving birth, 29-year-old had a stroke

Noelia Gutierrez appreciated her mother traveling from New York to Florida to help with the arrival of her third child. One day, Gutierrez decided to have a fun lunch: She would introduce her mom to sushi. And her brother, a flight attendant who was on the road, would witness the occasion via video chat.
MIRAMAR, FL
Healthline

Does Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Arrhythmias?

Just like the steady, consistent drumbeat of your favorite song, your heart relies on a regular rhythm to work most effectively. When your heart consistently beats out of rhythm (known as an arrhythmia), a number of health concerns can occur. While you may notice when your heart skips a beat...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Congenital Heart Disease#Congenital Heart Defect#Teenagers#Parenting Tips#Adolescents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Stroke
Food Network

Why You Might Want to Cut Back on Seltzer

It’s been years since flavored seltzer burst onto the hydration scene, and now it’s easier than ever to find the stuff in pretty much any flavor you can dream of. And, for most of us, it’s easier to drink enough water every day when said water is bubbly and tastes like cherry blossom, or limoncello, or watermelon.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Stopping Memory Loss: Blood Vessel Breakthrough Major Step Towards Alzheimer’s Treatment

New discovery could lead to the development of drugs that halt disease progression and stop memory loss. A scientific breakthrough in our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease has revealed changes to blood vessels in the brain, potentially presenting a path for developing new drugs to help fight the disease, according to University of Manchester research funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published on June 21, 2022, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Depression linked to consuming an inflammatory diet, increasing risk of frailty

A new study published in The Journal of Gerontology: Series A found a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty, defined as a recognizable state of increased vulnerability resulting from a decline in function across multiple physiological systems, affects 10–15% older adults and often co-occurs with other health conditions, like depression. Diet is thought to be a major contributor to frailty development. While previous studies established a link between an inflammatory diet—including artificial trans fats (like partially hydrogenated oil), refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats—and the risk of development frailty, this is one of the first studies to try to understand the impact of depression on dietary inflammation and frailty.
FITNESS
EverydayHealth.com

Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IFLScience

Children Of Parents With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome May Have Increased Risk Of Illness

The largest ever study to investigate the association of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and childhood health has found that children born to parents with the condition are more likely to experience illness at a young age. Looking at over one million children born in Quebec, Canada, it found that infections, allergies, and other illnesses were more common among children whose mothers had PCOS during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AHA News

AHA News

1K+
Followers
819
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Heart and Stroke News: Stories about people, science and health, from American Heart Association News.

 https://www.heart.org/en/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy