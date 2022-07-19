Teen with heart defect wants to help others like her

As she finished mowing the lawn of her home in Girard, Ohio, Amy Kren had a somewhat familiar feeling. The shortness of breath and tightness in her chest seemed like another asthma attack. She went into the garage and put a hand on a lawn chair to steady herself and placed her other hand on her chest, trying to catch her breath. The symptoms didn't subside so she went into the house and took a couple puffs of her inhaler, hoping the medicine would help.

GIRARD, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO