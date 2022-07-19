ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Vibrant Alkaline Vegan Food Truck

By Editorial Inquiries
Charleston Regional Business Journal
 4 days ago

Snafu Brewing Company 3280 Industry Drive, Suite A North Charleston, South Carolina 29418. Health is...

charlestonbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Crab Bank Island aided by local beer company

Charleston-headquartered beer company Island Brands will pay homage to its name through a new awareness campaign designed to protect bird habitats on Crab Bank Island. “We are constantly looking for ways to give back to our local communities and help protect the environment,” Meghan Hansen, director of philanthropy of Island Brands, said in a news release. “The Crab Bank Steward Program, led by the efforts of the Coastal Expeditions Foundation, is a perfect combination of both — a meaningful effort to restore a local treasure that’s so important to our beloved Charleston.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Capital Square and Method Co. break ground on Roost Apartment Hotel

And Method Co. observed the beginning of construction on Roost Apartment Hotel this afternoon at 529 King St. in Charleston. Capital Square is a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of multifamily communities. Method Co. is a real estate management, development and design company rooted in hospitality. Their groundbreaking ceremony today ceremoniously marks construction of the 50-unit development that a news release says bridges the boutique hotel experience with apartment-style living.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

CSU names new College of Nursing dean

The Charleston Southern University College of Nursing has a new dean. Vicki Ball assumed her post July 1 after serving the college first as a member of the faculty and later as director of the Master of Science in Nursing program. Ball’s experience includes 23 years of service in the...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy