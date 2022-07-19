Vibrant Alkaline Vegan Food Truck

Charleston-headquartered beer company Island Brands will pay homage to its name through a new awareness campaign designed to protect bird habitats on Crab Bank Island. “We are constantly looking for ways to give back to our local communities and help protect the environment,” Meghan Hansen, director of philanthropy of Island Brands, said in a news release. “The Crab Bank Steward Program, led by the efforts of the Coastal Expeditions Foundation, is a perfect combination of both — a meaningful effort to restore a local treasure that’s so important to our beloved Charleston.”

