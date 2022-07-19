Suspicious driver reported in Kenosha Co., asking children for directions

EW Scripps

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha authorities are urging neighbors to keep an eye out after they say a suspicious driver drove up to three young women and asked for directions Monday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the driver, described as an older woman, stopped a white Chevrolet Cruze next to two daughters in the Camp Lake neighborhood and asked them for directions.

Later that day the same vehicle stopped next to a teen in the same neighborhood and asked for directions. The sheriff's department says the adult asked the teen to get inside the vehicle to give directions.

The department said they received a suspicious complaint around 2:45 p.m. near 106th and 69th.

"The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department takes suspicious situations involving children in our community seriously and we will be adding extra patrols to this neighborhood and other surrounding areas. If anyone has information regarding this incident or something similar to this, please don’t hesitate to report it," according to their statement.

