ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Suspicious driver reported in Kenosha Co., asking children for directions

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMeF2_0glADg3D00
EW Scripps

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha authorities are urging neighbors to keep an eye out after they say a suspicious driver drove up to three young women and asked for directions Monday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that the driver, described as an older woman, stopped a white Chevrolet Cruze next to two daughters in the Camp Lake neighborhood and asked them for directions.

Later that day the same vehicle stopped next to a teen in the same neighborhood and asked for directions. The sheriff's department says the adult asked the teen to get inside the vehicle to give directions.

The department said they received a suspicious complaint around 2:45 p.m. near 106th and 69th.

"The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department takes suspicious situations involving children in our community seriously and we will be adding extra patrols to this neighborhood and other surrounding areas. If anyone has information regarding this incident or something similar to this, please don’t hesitate to report it," according to their statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after UpRising Bakery & Café vandalized overnight

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake in the Hills bakery is canceling its planned brunch-time drag show after its café was vandalized overnight.The bakery received numerous threats and harassment.Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café.A homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall.The owner asked that nobody come out for the Starry Night Drag Brunch.Previously, the Lake in the Hills Police Department told us they had looked into complaints about the show, which didn't violate any local laws.They also told us while everyone's constitutional rights will be respected, officers are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who disrupts the brunch or the peace. LITHPD confirmed that a suspect is in custody. 
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Geneva Lake drowning, Chicago man dead: police

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A Chicago man drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday afternoon, July 22. Police were called to a pier in the town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. The man, identified as 81-year-old Peter Schauer, had already been pulled from the water and life-saving attempts were underway – but were ultimately unsuccessful.
CHICAGO, IL
TMJ4 News

Driver faces 6th OWI charge after 2-vehicle crash in Racine County

NORWAY, Wis. — A man is facing his sixth OWI charge after crashing into another vehicle in the Town of Norway on Wednesday. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), it happened around 11 p.m. on STH 36 and Wind Lake Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a truck on the shoulder of STH 36 and a Toyota Tacoma in the ditch, both damaged.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

81-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say an 81-year-old man drowned in Geneva Lake around 1:00 p.m. today, on July 22. He was paddle boarding, lost his balance and fell in. Police say he was not wearing a life jacket. Police have not released the name of the person.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Camp Lake, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
TMJ4 News

Racine police officer absolutely shreds on a BMX bike

RACINE — A police officer in Racine is literally doing flips and tricks to break the stereotypes of both cops and BMXers/skateboarders. Introducing, Officer Michael Gordon. He is combining his passion for BMX and being a police officer to connect with the community in a new way. “I would...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenosha Co#Chevrolet
TMJ4 News

Brady Street shooting among non-fatal incidents Friday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened Friday night, including on one Brady Street. None of the incidents resulted in deaths, but one man is in critical condition according to MPD. The first incident happened near 22nd and Wright around 8:15 p.m. A 29-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County road rage: Woman arrested; 2 children in car

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is shared video and pictures following a road rage incident that happened on southbound I-94 on Tuesday, July 19. Officials say around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call of a reckless driver on I-94. A person was waving a firearm and nearly ran the caller, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, off the road. Deputies responded to the area and located the offending vehicle.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove volunteer firefighter killed in crash, fondly remembered

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Eugene Faust, an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter from Union Grove, won't get to live the bright future expected of him. He helped others until the day he died – and beyond. Faust's co-workers said he was an ordained minister, would act almost as their therapist on...
UNION GROVE, WI
wlip.com

Shootings in Waukegan Kill One, Injure Four

(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man wore Halloween mask, robbed Antioch residence: police

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A man is facing drug and burglary charges after having several stolen items as well as cocaine and methamphetamine in his possession. At about 3 a.m. Thursday, Antioch police were in the 1000 block of Victoria Street conducting extra patrols due to a recent uptick in burglaries.
ANTIOCH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha armed carjacking, police pursuit, 1 in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, July 21 following an armed carjacking and police pursuit in Kenosha. There was a large police presence near Washington Road and Green Bay Road. Police say there is a second vehicle believed to be related to the incident that...
KENOSHA, WI
TMJ4 News

Chicago man dies after falling off paddle board, drowning in Geneva Lake

LINN, Wis. — A Chicago man died after he fell off his paddle board and drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday. According to Geneva Lake Police, officers responded to a possible drowning within the Town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. Officers were advised an 81-year-old man, identified as Peter K. Schauer, was pulled from the water and life-saving efforts began on shore.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County crash; 1 seriously injured, speed and alcohol factors

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - One person was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Racine County Wednesday night, July 19. Officials say speed and alcohol contributed to the collision. Deputies responded to area of STH 36 and S. Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway around 11 p.m. Upon...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy