Please join us in congratulating GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky) on being honored with the Distinction of Excellence from the Royal Literary Magazine Awards!. “Although I don’t feel worthy of this,” he shared on Instagram, “it is my sincere desire to assist in the promotion of authentic values. With this in mind, I will receive this very gracious honor in the spirit of humility and responsibility — a responsibility to continue every effort of repentance, faith, and love. My humble gratitude to everyone at the Royal Literary Magazine. This is a beautiful gift from God.”

