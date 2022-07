Thorne Bay, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Thorne Bay is consulting with the Environmental Protection Agency to assess and clean up copper tailings at the Salt Chuck Mine site. The Salt Chuck Mine is an inactive former gold, silver, copper, and palladium mine on Prince of Wales Island at the northern end of Kasaan Bay. Operations at the site were suspended in 1941.

