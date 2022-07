The suspect from a wild shootout and chase July 10th near Moses Lake is facing severe charges. The Quincy Police Department is helping lead the investigation. Due to transparency and fairness requirements, no one from the Grant County Sheriff's Office or Moses Lake PD is involved in the investigation. The afternoon of July 10th, 42-year-old Robert Gwinn was spotted driving a 2010 Nissan Altima by Deputies Tyson Voss and Nic Dirks of the Grant County Sheriff's office. They were assisting bail bondsmen from Spokane, who are attempting to apprehend Gwinn near Moses Lake.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO