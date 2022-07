The Lot Next Door program is going strong in Hopkinsville and officials are looking to get even more people and properties involved. Tyechia Walton is the Lot Next Door Coordinator and says there are roughly 80 lots in the program that is focused on getting vacant lots that are in disrepair under new ownership and taken care of in a way that benefits the city.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO