ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

VIDEO: Insight on Francis Mauigoa, Olaus Alinen and current linemen

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch a discussion about offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa, Olaus Alinen and current Hurricanes. Maugioa, a Miami commit, and Alinen,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nick Chubb, Browns All-Pro and former Georgia star running back, cleans 405 pounds twice

Another year, another offseason of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb crushing it in the weight room back in Cedartown, Ga. Last year, Chubb knocked out two squat reps of 600 pounds and did a 415-pound power clean. Earlier this year, the former Georgia Bulldog star went with a single rep of 675 pounds back in his hometown. On Tuesday, Chubb posted a video of him doing two power clean reps of 405 pounds at his former high school.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Jackson State among schools standing out to LB Kofi Taylor-Barrocks

London, England native Kofi Taylor-Barrocks came back to the States for the Under Armour Future 50. This, after what he says was a successful trip Stateside in June. "Everything's going alright," he said. "I came out last month and picked up a few more offers. I picked up seven more offers, Ole Miss, Colorado, West Virginia, so recruiting is going well for me and there are a few new schools interested in me now."
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Bradenton, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Bradenton, FL
247Sports

Nebraska DE Transfer Pheldarius Payne suffers Achilles Injury

According to Andy Bitter of TheAthletic, Nebraska Defensive Lineman Transfer Pheldarius Payne has suffered an Achilles injury. The injury was reported by Bitter, but spoken by Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry at the ACC Kickoff. Pry did not confirm whether or not the injury would rule out Payne for the season. The severity of the injury and the recovery window likely has forced Payne to miss a majority, if not the entirety, of the 2022 season.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Former Alabama QB, ESPN analyst 'bullish' on Auburn in 2022

ATLANTA, Georgia—Don’t put Greg McElroy into the group that sees the Auburn football Tigers struggling in 2022. Returning some key players on both sides of the ball in Coach Bryan Harsin’s second season on the Plains, the former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst sees plenty to like about the Tigers as they look to rebound from last season’s 6-7 record.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Heupel discusses how to eliminate 'fake cramps' by defensive players

ATLANTA — Near the end of his stay Thursday at SEC Media Days, second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was asked about a couple of proposed rule changes related to officiating. He didn’t have a strong opinion about one of them in particular, but he responded by offering one suggestion that might speed up games in the future.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ua
247Sports

Four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu names final schools, sets announcement date

The Buckeyes have a commitment from defensive end Jason Moore who could play end or defensive tackle at Ohio State. But they are working to land other perimeter players for their 2023 recruiting class and one of the prospects they have on their list is Desmond Umeozulu from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers. Umeozulu made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 24-26 when so many other top Buckeye targets also made their Ohio State official visit.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Arizona 247 publisher sounds off on Arizona making the move to the Big 12

Jason Scheer, the publisher of Wildcat Authority, the Arizona site on the 247Sports Network, made some interesting comments during his Monday appearance on SicEm365's 365 Sports Channel on YouTube with host David Smoak. Scheer has been one of the more active reporters in the Pac-12 region discussing the future of the Pac-12 and the possibility of some of the conference's schools joining the Big 12. Here is some of what he said during his segment.
ARIZONA STATE
NoleGameday

Seminole Boosters hire Florida State Legend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University Athletics Hall of Famer and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Corey Simon has been hired by the Seminole Boosters, it was announced Thursday by Seminole Boosters Chairman and CEO Stephen Ponder. In this new role as Director of Athlete Alumni Engagement and Development, Simon will focus primarily on the relationship between Seminole Boosters and former FSU student-athletes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 may soon be adding some new schools to the lineup

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's beginning to sound like Colorado and Arizona may soon apply for membership in the Big 12. If so, as Fitz explains, the Pac-12 will be collapsing but will new commissioner Brett Yormark wait until he's officially on the job on August 1, and will he immediately expand more or pause as the remaining Pac-12 schools that didn't see the Big 12 as a viable landing spot squirm as their fate settles in?
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
247Sports

Nation’s No. 2 2024 RB Stacy Gage transfers to Tampa Wharton

247Sports Composite five-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage is leaving IMG Academy to return home to Tampa (Fla.) for his junior season. He will attend Wharton High. “I want to be closer to family,” Gage told 247Sports as it was developing a month ago. “Spend more time with family and stuff like that ... I appreciate everything IMG did for me and all the coaches and staff members that put all their time into me.”
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Notre Dame could 'be forced' to join Big Ten with new television deal, according to ESPN

Notre Dame stood pat amid the sweeping college football realignment this summer. But the Fighting Irish, who reportedly target $75 million to remain independent, may be forced to join a Power Five conference before too long. ESPN’s Pete Thamel joined The Paul Finebaum Show Tuesday to explain why Notre Dame could eye up its own NBC deal getting involved with the College Football Playoff and eventually a Big Ten television deal as the reason why the Fighting Irish could head there in a few years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Highly ranked Vols WR target names finalists, sets decision date

A highly ranked Tennessee target has narrowed his focus to three finalists and now is planning to make his college decision next week. Four-star Class of 2023 wide receiver Aidan Mizell of Boone High School in Orlando, Fla., announced Tuesday afternoon in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between Florida, Alabama and Tennessee, and he's set to reveal his commitment on July 29.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Commitment Date Set for Four-Star LB Jaiden Ausberry

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is ready to announce his commitment. The 6-1, 210-pounder from the class of 2023 has narrowed his focus to seven finalists and will announce his decision live on Aug. 4 at 7:30 pm ET on CBS Sports HQ. Ausberry shared some...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Louisville Basketball Recruiting: 5 Storylines

It's the start of the second - and final NCAA recruiting live period for men's college basketball coaches. The coaches are allowed to get on the road on Wednesday afternoon and the recruiting period will run through Sunday night. The coaches were on the road earlier this month for the first evaluation period of the summer and they were also on the road two weekends in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

41K+
Followers
353K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy