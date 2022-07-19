San Diego Comic-Con preparations underway in downtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Everywhere you look Downtown, it's clear Comic-Con has arrived. From signs on the side of buildings to white tents lined up and security near the Convention Center.

And if you pay attention, you'll also notice a group of guys who arrived 48 hours before Comic-Con officially opens.

One of them is Eddie Ramos.

"We've been doing it for years. It's kind of tradition or whatever our group we get together, we plan it out," he said. "They have shifts throughout the day, and we hold our spots."

Ramos and his friends want to be front and center, getting them first dibs at snagging collector items on the floor.

He adds, "Most of it I collect, some I save for Christmas presents, stuff like that. Some of it I sell."

And while it seems like Ramos is a seasoned pro when it comes to this, he says this year will be a little different and exciting for a number of reasons.

"The last two years that we came, I didn't actually have a badge; I just came to help out hold the lines," he said. "This is my first year actually having a badge and getting in and having this experience with the team. "

