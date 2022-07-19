ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Comic-Con preparations underway in downtown

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Everywhere you look Downtown, it's clear Comic-Con has arrived. From signs on the side of buildings to white tents lined up and security near the Convention Center.

And if you pay attention, you'll also notice a group of guys who arrived 48 hours before Comic-Con officially opens.

One of them is Eddie Ramos.

"We've been doing it for years. It's kind of tradition or whatever our group we get together, we plan it out," he said. "They have shifts throughout the day, and we hold our spots."

Ramos and his friends want to be front and center, getting them first dibs at snagging collector items on the floor.

He adds, "Most of it I collect, some I save for Christmas presents, stuff like that. Some of it I sell."

And while it seems like Ramos is a seasoned pro when it comes to this, he says this year will be a little different and exciting for a number of reasons.

"The last two years that we came, I didn't actually have a badge; I just came to help out hold the lines," he said. "This is my first year actually having a badge and getting in and having this experience with the team. "

For complete San Diego Comic-Con coverage, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 21 - 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Summer in San Diego is always looked upon with a fever pitch of anticipation. Whether you're a local, new in town, or just passing through, you'll be sure to find something happening in America's finest city. THURSDAY. Where: Convention Center; Cost: Varies. This is the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego Police ask Comic-Con attendees to be alert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con is back to full scale in San Diego this weekend and it's expected to be a jam-packed and animated itinerary full of events over the next four days. Roughly 40,000 to 45,000 people are expected at the convention center every day and thousands more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con#Downtown San Diego
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego Comic-Con 2022: What you need to know

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's annual tradition is back with a vengeance!. Downtown San Diego will be clad in superheroes, villains, and other pop culture icons from July 21 - 24 as San Diego Comic-Con International returns at full scale since 2019. However, Comic-Con can be also incredibly...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 10 News KGTV

Fans react to Del Mar Opening Day 2022

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — They are off to the races. People from near and far came to see their horse win. For some, it was their first time, for others, a family tradition. “Opening day is just a phenomenon, it’s just the best.” Chris and his friends always sit in their lucky seats.
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego’s Ocean Crest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy