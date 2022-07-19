ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs president John Waldron says the Fed is making the right moves to tackle inflation - after saying the central bank had lost its credibility at the start of the year

By Matthew Fox
 4 days ago
John Waldron Goldman Sachs Mike Blake/Reuters
  • Goldman Sachs President John Waldron is "impressed" with the Fed's swift interest rate hikes.
  • Waldron previously said the Fed lost credibility when inflation was surging but it wasn't raising rates.
  • "I think it's important to reset the price of money in the economy, which is something the Fed is very focused on," Waldron said.

