Cape Coral will be relocating its police training facility, previously proposed to be at the intersection of Adalusia Boulevard and Durden Parkway. The new site is at 1020 Kismet Parkway W. The original site required major earthwork, wetland mitigation, exotics removal and an emergency generator. The new site has municipal water and is better suited for the purpose of the site, dropping the cost of the project from $15.3 million to $11.5 million.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO