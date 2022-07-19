ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
60-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Emergency and Imminent Community Water Assistance Grants; OMB Control No. 0572-0110

federalregister.gov
 3 days ago

This document has a comment period that ends in 61 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. Rural Utilities Service, Agriculture (USDA). Notice and request for comments. In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 the Rural Utilities Service (RUS) invites comments on this information collection for which approval from the...

www.federalregister.gov

Comments / 0

