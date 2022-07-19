ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Eastern Transmission, LP; Notice of Request Under Blanket Authorization and Establishing Intervention and Protest Deadline

Take notice that on July 1, 2022, Texas Eastern Transmission, LP (Texas Eastern), 5400 Westheimer Court, Houston, Texas 77056, filed in the above referenced docket a prior notice pursuant to Section 157.205 and 157.208 of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's regulations under the Natural Gas Act and the blanket certificate issued...

thevindicator.com

Big plans for Trinity at Port of Liberty announced by TRA at LCHC meeting

Monday evening, July 18th, more than 40 Liberty County Historical Commission members and attendees after a short business session, enjoyed “Rollin’ Rollin’ Down the River: Early Steamboats in the 19th-Century in Liberty County.” The program, presented by County Chair, Linda Jamison included early history of the Trinity River, the steamboats which served passengers, delivered goods to market, and brought goods from markets in Galveston, New Orleans and other ports to towns, settlements and plantations lining the river. After the informative program including a slideshow of photos and drawings of some of these early vessels, a lively discussion was held with attendees sharing their expertise on the steam mechanisms which were wood fueled and kept these early side-wheelers, and paddle-wheelers chugging along the river and gulf.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Texas ranchers may be eligible for USDA drought assistance

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report on South Texas drought conditions affecting ranchers. The Texas Farm Bureau wants to remind farmers that they may be eligible for drought assistance from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). The Emergency Assistance for Livestock,...
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

LNVA canal spills water into northwest Beaumont neighborhood

A Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday, but fortunately the water only flooded streets and ditches with no reports of water entering houses. Beaumont Police said a wall of the canal collapsed Thursday morning near Major Drive, Tolivar Street, and Keith Road,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Entergy details power outage planned Thursday in Port Arthur

Entergy is planning a power outage Thursday in Port Arthur. The outage is planned from 7 to 9:30 a.m., impacting portions of the 1500 to 2300 blocks of 17th Street, 1500 to 2300 blocks of Gulfway Drive, 1700 block of Lake Charles Avenue and 1700 block of Memphis Avenue. “We...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
defendernetwork.com

Cong. Al Green: Gov. Abbott, name person leading Uvalde cover-up

U.S. Representative Al Green is not mincing words these days. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reveal the name of the person who sought to cover up the truth about law enforcement incompetence, what some are calling “cowardice,” during the May 24 Uvalde massacre that took place at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
therecordlive.com

Groups to hold meeting on Bessie Heights crude oil pipeline project

Citizens and property owners interested in a proposed crude oil pipeline across Bessie Heights Marsh and under Sabine Lake will be able to discuss the project during a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The meeting is sponsored by environmental groups and will be at the Bridge City Senior Citizens Center, 670 West Roundbunch Road.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILDFIRE NEAR SPLENDORA UNDER CONTROL

215PM-East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, and North Montgomery County Fire units have contained the wildfire on the end of Rutherford Road has been brought under control. The Texas Forest Service is en route to reinforce the fire line with a dozer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Beto promises that legalizing marijuana will generate $ 1 billion in state revenue

"We are going to legalize marijuana in Texas while generating nearly $1 billion a year in new revenue and savings." Beto O'Rourke. Beto O'Rourke is on the campaign trail to become the 49th Governor of Texas. Beto started his 49-day drive across Texas today in his hometown of El Paso. While he is busy attending events and rallies, he is also finding time to post on Twitter, and today one post has captured a lot of social media attention.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Sid Miller Calls On Expanding Pot Use In Texas

“Let’s have an honest conversation about cannabis,” wrote Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in an editorial last Friday. He called for the state to loosen its drug laws to allow more people to use marijuana as medicine. Miller is urging Texas leaders to reform the state’s current marijuana...
TEXAS STATE

