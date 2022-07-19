Texas Eastern Transmission, LP; Notice of Request Under Blanket Authorization and Establishing Intervention and Protest Deadline

Monday evening, July 18th, more than 40 Liberty County Historical Commission members and attendees after a short business session, enjoyed “Rollin’ Rollin’ Down the River: Early Steamboats in the 19th-Century in Liberty County.” The program, presented by County Chair, Linda Jamison included early history of the Trinity River, the steamboats which served passengers, delivered goods to market, and brought goods from markets in Galveston, New Orleans and other ports to towns, settlements and plantations lining the river. After the informative program including a slideshow of photos and drawings of some of these early vessels, a lively discussion was held with attendees sharing their expertise on the steam mechanisms which were wood fueled and kept these early side-wheelers, and paddle-wheelers chugging along the river and gulf.

