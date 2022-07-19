ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in4Mk_0glAAA6i00
Upgrade your essential home tech with these Best Buy deals on laptops, air fryers, TVs and more. Reviewed/Best Buy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that can actually be found at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, look no further. We found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.

Shop Best Buy deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. Today, that list includes a powerful laptop , an expanded air fryer and a cordless stick vacuum .

Samsung deal: Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

Kate Spade sale: Bag up to 50% off Kate Spade totes, purses and backpacks during this summer sale

Nordstrom Rack: Shop the huge 25% off sale for cardholders—save on Levi's, Calvin Klein and Nike

Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!

Best Buy Deal of the Day picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4615H9_0glAAA6i00
Shop our top five Best Buy deals on air fryers, robot vacuums and projectors. Reviewed/Best Buy
  1. Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 (Save $80)
  2. Vankyo Leisure 3W PRO Wireless 720P Mini Projector for $99.99 (Save $30)
  3. Insignia 114-Inch Outdoor Projector Screen for $129.99 (Save $120)
  4. Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $149.99 (Save $70)​​​​​​​
  5. Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum for $259.99 (Save $170)

Best Buy TV deals

Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy cellphone deals

Best Buy smart home device deals

Best Buy appliance deals

Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Even without sales, it has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment .

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When is Best Buy's next sale?

The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. You can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.

Shop Best Buy deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Our Favorite Tablet Deal Is Back: Get Apple’s Newest iPad for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $299. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309 today at Amazon for $299. Occasionally, we’ve seen Amazon and Walmart drop down prices on this popular tablet to below $300, and that’s exactly what’s happened for Prime Day 2022. Although this isn’t an official Prime Day deal, you can still take advantage of the discount...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
Phone Arena

Apple's 2020 iPad Air drops to a crazy low price at Walmart on Prime Day eve

Best Buy is not the only major US retailer trying to steal Amazon's thunder right before the official start of this year's Prime Day celebration, and although Walmart is not using bombastic "Black Friday in July"-style labels to promote its own hot summer deals on some of the hottest gadgets out there, one sale in particular looks too good to ignore or put off.
ELECTRONICS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Smart Tv#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Lg Smart Tv#Samsung Galaxy#Nike
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

542K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy