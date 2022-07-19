ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for Review and Approval; Improving Knowledge About NWS Forecaster Core Partner Needs for Reducing Vulnerability to Compound Threats in Landfalling Tropical Cyclones Amid COVID-19

This document has a comment period that ends in 61 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Commerce. Notice of information collection, request for comment. SUMMARY:. The Department of Commerce, in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA), invites the general public...

New DOT panel to focus on deploying automation in transportation

The U.S. Department of Transportation is creating a board that will make recommendations on transportation innovation, with automation and workforce growth envisioned as core issues. Plans for the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) were detailed in a public notice on Tuesday. The TTAC charter will be effective for two years...
