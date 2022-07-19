ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Proposed Information Collection Request; Comment Request; National Water Quality Inventory Reports (Renewal)

federalregister.gov
 3 days ago

This document has a comment period that ends in 61 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is planning to submit an information collection request (ICR), “National Water Quality Inventory Reports (Renewal)” (EPA ICR No. 1560.11, OMB Control No. 2040-0071) to the Office...

www.federalregister.gov

