Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for Review and Approval; Comment Request; Weather.gov Visitor Experience Survey

This document has a comment period that ends in 61 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Commerce. Notice of information collection, request for comment. SUMMARY:. The Department of Commerce, in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA), invites the general public...

coingeek.com

US ethics agency issues new rules for gov’t employees who hold NFTs

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE), which oversees ethics laws and policies of the executive arm, has issued a new legal advisory for public financial disclosure filers who own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The guidance, titled “Financial Disclosure Reporting Considerations for Collectible Non-Fungible Tokens and Fractionalized Non-Fungible Tokens,” is published...
