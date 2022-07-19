ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounds View, MN

Blue Angels name first woman to join iconic flight squadron as a pilot

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eCv6_0glA8qlp00

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels have named the first woman as a demonstration pilot for the 2023 air show season.

Women have served with the Blue Angels in other capacities for more than 55 years, but Lt. Amanda Lee, of Mounds View, Minnesota, is the first to join the iconic flight squadron as a pilot, the Navy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfJyd_0glA8qlp00
In this photo released by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Lt. Amanda Lee is shown. The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flying squadron have named a woman as a demonstration pilot for the first time. (CPO Paul Archer/DVIDS U.S. Navy via AP) Chief Petty Officer Paul Archer / AP

Lee, a member of the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron 106, graduated from Old Dominion University in 2013, the Blue Angels said Monday in a Facebook post announcing the new team.

"We had an overwhelming number of applicants from all over the globe this year," said Capt. Brian Kesselring, the squadron's commanding officer and flight leader. "We look forward to training our fantastic new team members, passing on the torch, and watching the incredible things this team will accomplish in 2023."

The Blue Angels also named five other new members of the team based at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, including pilots Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, of Baltimore, Maryland and Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko of Osceola, Indiana.

Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught, of Englewood, Colorado, was named events coordinator. Lt. Cmdr. Greg Jones, of Cary, North Carolina, will be an aviation maintenance officer and Lt. Philippe Warren, of Williamsburg, Virginia, is the new flight surgeon.

The new team members will report to the squadron in September for a two-month turnover period. Once the 2022 show season concludes in November, they will embark on a rigorous five-month training program at NAS Pensacola and Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.

The team's mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Virginia, MN
State
Indiana State
City
Mounds View, MN
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lee
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy