Public Health

Defense Health Board; Notice of Federal Advisory Committee Meeting

 3 days ago

Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Department of Defense (DoD). Notice of Federal Advisory Committee meeting. The DoD is publishing this notice to announce that the following Federal Advisory Committee meeting of the Defense Health Board (DHB) will take place. DATES:. Open to the public Wednesday, August...

