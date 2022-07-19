ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Notice of Intent To Negotiate a Contract Between Utah Water Conservancy District and Department of the Interior for Prepayment of Costs Allocated to Municipal and Industrial Water From the Bonneville Unit of the Central Utah Project, Utah County, Utah

 3 days ago

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Water and Science, Interior. The Central Utah Water Conservancy District Intends to prepay a portion of the municipal and industrial repayment obligation associated with the Utah Lake Drainage Basin Water Delivery System, a component of the Bonneville Unit of the Central Utah Project....

Utah County, UT
