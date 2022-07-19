ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

60-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Request for Approval To Sell Capital Assets; OMB Control No. 0572-0020

 3 days ago

This document has a comment period that ends in 61 days. (09/19/2022) Submit a formal comment. Rural Utilities Service, Agriculture (USDA). Notice; request for comments. In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, the Rural Utilities Service (RUS), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announces its' intention to request an...

