60-Day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Request for Approval To Sell Capital Assets; OMB Control No. 0572-0020

MIAMI – Farm Share is urging the federal government to provide them with additional funding to help feed millions of people in the state of Florida. South Florida has one of the greatest needs for extra supplies. At Farm Shares headquarters in Homestead, the lack of food is noticeable. Normally, pallets filled with food are stacked to the ceiling and there is no empty space. Right now, that's a different story."Farm Share is doing about 7.5 million meals going out the door on a monthly basis," says Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley.Despite the shortage, Farm Share is doing what they can to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO