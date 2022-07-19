ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MSDH reports 1,415 new COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Howell
 4 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 1,415 new cases on Tuesday, July 19.

Three deaths were reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 860,767 with 12,576 deaths. MSDH also reported 206 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH is tracking the COVID-19 activity in the state by counties. Neighbors can see the current level of COVID-19 activity in their counties on the agency’s website.

The Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The number is 877-978-6453.

