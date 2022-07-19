ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenrock, WY

PacifiCorp; Notice of Preliminary Permit Application Accepted for Filing and Soliciting Comments, Motions To Intervene, and Competing Applications

On October 13, 2021, PacifiCorp filed an application for a preliminary permit, pursuant to section 4(f) of the Federal Power Act (FPA), proposing to study the feasibility of the Box Elder Pumped Storage Project to be located in Converse County, approximately 10 miles southeast of Glenrock, Wyoming. The sole purpose of...

Omicron subvariant leads to rise in COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, Natrona County amid summer travel

CASPER, Wyo. — The latest COVID-19 strain, a subvariant of Omicron, appears to be behind a recent increase in cases in Wyoming, according to state health officials. “I think the presence of BA.5 and an overall decrease in preventive measures has led to this recent increase in cases,” Clay Van Houten, Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit Manager at the Wyoming Department of Health, told Oil City in an email statement.
Wildland fire operations get additional support in Wyoming

Wildland fire operations are getting more resources in the West that will help battle fires in Colorado and other states. A mobile retardant base has been set up at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport to support fire operations throughout the West. The base will support large airtankers and very large airtankers which currently need to reload at bases in Colorado, South Dakota or Idaho. This will help response times in fighting wildland fires. The base can hold 20,000 gallons of retardant. "The Forest Service is committed to suppressing unwanted wildfires that threaten lives, communities, and homes, and we will use all available strategies...
Natrona County divorce filings (7/13/22–7/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from July 13 through July 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
McCown’s Conviction: More details Released in Massive Wire Fraud Scheme

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo reported that PAUL MCCOWN, 33, of Lander, was sentenced on July 5, 2022, by Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper, on four counts of wire fraud in relation to pandemic relief programs administered by the Wyoming Business Council and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and three counts of wire fraud in relation to money fraudulently obtained from Ria R Squared, Inc., the proceeds of which were used in part to repay the Wyoming Business Council. McCown was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment to be followed by three.
Six Mile Road Wildland Fire in Natrona County

On Wednesday, July 20th, at approximately 1:00pm, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for a wildland fire in the area of Six Mile Road and West US HWY 20-26, according to a press release from the Natrona County Fire District. Multiple NCFD fire units responded to the scene...
UniWyo, Reliant Federal Credit Union considering merger; combined assets would total ~$700M

CASPER, Wyo. — UniWyo Credit Union and Reliant Federal Credit Union are considering a merger, the nonprofit financial institutions announced in a press release Monday. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they serve,” the release said. “The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500 members, and will result in an organization with combined assets of almost $700 million, making it the second largest credit union in the state of Wyoming.”
National gas prices fall for 5th week; Casper station offers lowest price in the state

CASPER, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the fifth consecutive week, price tracker GasBuddy said on Monday, July 18. At $4.51 per gallon, the average is down 15.8 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy’s compilation of data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations from across the U.S. The average is now down 47.9 cents from a month ago, remaining $1.35 higher than a year ago.
Lightning strike causes fire in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire caused by a lightning strike was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Flagg Fire was discovered at around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Huckleberry Ridge on the Blackrock Ranger District in the Teton Wilderness. Resources responded...
UniWyo Credit Union Announces Merger and Wyoming Expansion

UniWyo Credit Union is growing. Yesterday, the Laramie-based Credit Union announced a merger with Reliant Credit Union, which serves Northern and Central Wyoming. The merger marks a growing number of UniWyo locations in Wyoming. To date, UniWyo has three locations between Laramie and Cheyenne. Upon completion of the merger, it will have locations in Casper, Douglas, Cody, and Glenrock. Members of both credit unions should expect an expansion of services and locations benefitting the employees and members of the respective credit unions.
(UPDATED) North 6 Mile Road closed as one structure damaged in wildland fire west of Casper

UPDATE 4:56 p.m.: A first responder was transported to the hospital for precautionary evaluation due to heat and is expected to be released on Wednesday afternoon, NCFD Fire Chief Brian Oliver said at around 4 p.m. A building damaged in the fire and its contents “will be close to if not a full loss,” according to Oliver. The fire has been completely extinguished. Further updates are available in this article.
Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (7/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the arraignments from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony...
Casper could see thunderstorms, some relief from heat Saturday into new week

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect three more days with highs above 90 degrees, but may get some relief from the heat as the weekend arrives. Wednesday’s high is forecast near 91 degrees in Casper, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wind gusts could reach as high as 31 mph. Casper could also see widespread haze between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect in western and central Wyoming, not including the Casper area, due to wildfire smoke from the Moose Fire and other wildfires in Idaho.
Man charged in July 12 stabbing in downtown Casper; victim remains in intensive care

CASPER, Wyo. — A 43-year-old man faces two felony charges after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times during a fight near downtown last week. Hosea White is charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury. The victim, who was stabbed at least six times, remains in intensive care at the Wyoming Medical Center, said Casper Police Department Detective Andrew Lincowski, who testified Thursday during White’s preliminary hearing.
(UPDATE) No serious injuries in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency responders say there were no serious injuries following a motorcycle and vehicle collision at the intersection of East 2nd and South McKinley Streets on Thursday,. Casper Police Department Sgt. Mitch Hill told Oil City News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. when a westbound vehicle...
