PacifiCorp; Notice of Preliminary Permit Application Accepted for Filing and Soliciting Comments, Motions To Intervene, and Competing Applications

Wildland fire operations are getting more resources in the West that will help battle fires in Colorado and other states. A mobile retardant base has been set up at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport to support fire operations throughout the West. The base will support large airtankers and very large airtankers which currently need to reload at bases in Colorado, South Dakota or Idaho. This will help response times in fighting wildland fires. The base can hold 20,000 gallons of retardant. "The Forest Service is committed to suppressing unwanted wildfires that threaten lives, communities, and homes, and we will use all available strategies...

CASPER, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO