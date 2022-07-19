ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Our favorite sustainable sneaker just dropped a collab with Peanuts—shop the Cariuma collection now

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjVu3_0glA7tsr00

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Peanuts fans rejoice—Cariuma, the brand that makes some of the best sustainable sneakers we've ever tested, just launched a brand new sneaker collab featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. The line of sneakers releases September 9, but you can pre-order your pair right now.

The Cariuma x Peanuts collaboration features seven new sneaker designs for both men and women, including two different drawings of Snoopy and Woodstock and multiple sneaker variations to choose from. You can also get free shipping with your order if you use the code RIGHTONTIME.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For every pair of sneakers purchased at Cariuma, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former style editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing."

If you're a big Snoopy fan hunting for ways to comfortably show off your fandom, this Cariuma collaboration is perfect—just act fast; there's no telling how long inventory will last on this popular new collection.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Garcelle Beauvais just launched her new Garcelle at Home line—shop the collection at HSN

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Actress and TV personality Garcelle Beauvais just launched her new home line at HSN, Garcelle at Home. The collection features various home goods, including doormats, wall hangings and comforter sets. Beauvais first debuted the collection during an HSN launch party on July 13. The entire home line is affordable, with the most expensive item coming in just under $90.
HOME & GARDEN
USA TODAY

REI has the best deals on outdoor gear from Athleta, Coleman and Birkenstock—save up to 50% now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. July might be winding down but summer is really heating up. For your August camping trips, beach outings or morning hikes, outdoor powerhouse REI has a stocked sale section with the best deals on outdoor gear and apparel. Shop discounts of up to 50% off for REI members and 40% off for non-members and gear up for your next summer adventure.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

The QVC Black Friday in July sale has huge savings on Nintendo, Ninja and Cricut

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Black Friday 2022 came early at QVC and the discounts have us giddy for the holiday shopping season. It’s never too early to pounce on good home, kitchen and electronic deals—and we found the best of the best. Get ahead of the holiday shopping rush with discounts on Ninja, Cricut, Nintendo and more.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanuts#Collab#Sneaker#Flipboard#Brazilian#B Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Apparel
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Reportedly ‘Fixes Up’ Antique Store After Receiving Harsh Reviews

Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ohmymag.co.uk

These 3 zodiac signs make the worst friends

Maintaining friendships is challenging. A good friend is someone who will be there for you always and guide you through life. While some friendships last a lifetime, others end after a certain point, for any to ever reason. Making a friendship work and last for a long time requires a lot of time, effort, and hard work. Some people can manage their friendships easily, but others find it difficult to do so and frequently lose their relationships. YourTango talks about these 3 zodiac signs who make the worst of friends.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

542K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy