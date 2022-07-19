Our favorite sustainable sneaker just dropped a collab with Peanuts—shop the Cariuma collection now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Peanuts fans rejoice—Cariuma, the brand that makes some of the best sustainable sneakers we've ever tested, just launched a brand new sneaker collab featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. The line of sneakers releases September 9, but you can pre-order your pair right now.

The Cariuma x Peanuts collaboration features seven new sneaker designs for both men and women, including two different drawings of Snoopy and Woodstock and multiple sneaker variations to choose from. You can also get free shipping with your order if you use the code RIGHTONTIME.

For every pair of sneakers purchased at Cariuma, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former style editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing."

If you're a big Snoopy fan hunting for ways to comfortably show off your fandom, this Cariuma collaboration is perfect—just act fast; there's no telling how long inventory will last on this popular new collection.

