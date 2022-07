If you live in the Hays community or have recently visited, you are probably well aware of several recent construction projects on our beautiful campus, including the Center for Applied Technology, the Schmidt Foundation Center for Art and Design, and the Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success. The opening of a new building on our campus gives us an opportunity to re-envision how a physical space can directly enhance teaching, learning, and student success. These new spaces were intentionally designed to meet our students’ evolving educational, social, physical space, and technology needs.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO