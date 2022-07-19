Andrej Sekera announces retirement after 16 seasons

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ teardown this summer hasn’t just been limited to the on-ice product. On Monday, the team lost one of its most beloved faces, as former player Eddie Olczyk stepped down from his role as TV game analyst. After 16 seasons in the booth, Olczyk and the Blackhawks couldn’t agree on a new contract, which expired on June 30. He is reportedly set to join the Seattle Kraken’s broadcast team, where his brother, Ricky Olczyk, is an assistant general manager (GM) (from ‘Eddie Olczyk joining Kraken’s TV broadcast team,’ The Seattle Times, 07/18/22).
Comments / 0