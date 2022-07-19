ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Andrej Sekera announces retirement after 16 seasons

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnrestricted free agent defenseman Andrej Sekera has played his last game in the NHL. "My hockey career is over," Sekera told Slovakian newspaper SME. "I've had some offers as a...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Buyout Likely Coming for Cap-Strapped Pittsburgh Penguins

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they had agreed upon a two-year, $6.4 million cap extension with forward Kasperi Kapanen. While bringing Kapanen back into the fold was by no means a bad move by the Penguins, it does create some salary cap issues for them that they will have to resolve before the 2022-23 season begins. As things stand right now, they are roughly $480,000 over the maximum cap limit, which will result in at least one player on their roster either buying traded, or potentially bought out. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the latter is the more likely option.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2 Flyers That Need to Be Traded Before the 2022-23 Season

Before the 2022-23 season starts, the Philadelphia Flyers must commit to doing what is best for the franchise moving forward. After a frustrating free agency period in which management passed on star forward Johnny Gaudreau, fans were left questioning the current state of the organization. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher seems to be leading the franchise to a point of no return, but that can all change if he makes a commitment to turning things around. Following free agency, he met with the media to discuss the plan for the team heading into the next season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Avalanche Can Trade These 3 Players to Fit Kadri’s Contract

The NHL is one week removed from the start of the 2022 Free Agency period, but several big names including Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg remain unsigned. Although the Colorado Avalanche likely wrote off a Kadri return due to the massive salary he could command on the open market, re-upping with the reigning Stanley Cup champions is no longer a remote possibility. Several other free-agent centers have already inked commitments, quickly drying up what was expected to be a lush market for the 31-year-old pivot after a spectacular 2021-22 campaign.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Shane Wright’s Interviews Reportedly Led to NHL Draft Fall

In the weeks going into the 2022 NHL Draft, prospect Shane Wright was projected to be the first-overall pick. It was paraded all over NHL Network when the draft lottery was held, and the media held up his credentials over all the sports networks. When the Montreal Canadiens won the draft lottery and got the first selection, it seemed straightforward: Wright was going to be a Hab. Wright stated, “Montreal is where I want to go; it’s where I want to be.” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes noted that he was impressed by him. It was simple until it wasn’t.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrej Sekera
Yardbarker

Latest on Rumors Oilers Pursuing Patrick Kane Trade

Something interesting is happening when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks. For some reason, the two teams are being linked in trade talks, all with speculation that forward Patrick Kane might be on Edmonton’s radar. Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now has mentioned the idea a couple of times on his show, throwing out theories that Arizona could get involved and retain salary and asking what it might cost to make this deal work, while sports betting site Sportsbetting.ag actually has the Oilers edging out Colorado in term of odds to land Kane in a deal this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Insider believes Cowboys will cut Ezekiel Elliott after 2022: RB's contract has been 'such an albatross'

Ezekiel Elliott has been a mainstay with the Dallas Cowboys offense for six years, but one report suggest the upcoming seventh season may be the last. In an appearance on the "Washington Football Talk" podcast, 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Bobby Belt claimed that Elliott could turn in a vintage season in 2022 and still get cut after the season due to the size of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Slovakian#Sme#The Buffalo Sabres
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Reportedly Wants 7 First-Round Picks In A Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Utah Jazz has already pulled off one epic deal this offseason, trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul that has reset the trade market. Danny Ainge was able to get five first-round picks and players for Gobert, a truly gigantic return, and has since made it more difficult for other teams trying to get value for their superstars.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star bullpen arm to season ending injury

The New York Yankees suffered a devastating blow to their bullpen on Friday night when relief pitcher Michael King suffered a fracture to his right elbow. King has been one of the team’s best relief pitchers this season. He came in to pitch against the Baltimore Orioles after Aroldis Chapman gave up three consecutive runs.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Klingberg, Varady & More

After a busy couple of weeks, things seem to have settled down for the Detroit Red Wings. They’ve made their picks in the 2022 draft, they’ve signed a boatload of free agents, and now fans and general manager Steve Yzerman can kick back and enjoy the summer heat before the World Junior Championship starts up next month.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Suns keep coach Monty Williams with long-term extension

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year is staying with the Phoenix Suns for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Monty Williams agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Suns on Saturday. While the terms of the contract haven't yet been reported, Williams still had two years...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ 4 Best Options to Replace Eddie Olczyk as TV Analyst

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ teardown this summer hasn’t just been limited to the on-ice product. On Monday, the team lost one of its most beloved faces, as former player Eddie Olczyk stepped down from his role as TV game analyst. After 16 seasons in the booth, Olczyk and the Blackhawks couldn’t agree on a new contract, which expired on June 30. He is reportedly set to join the Seattle Kraken’s broadcast team, where his brother, Ricky Olczyk, is an assistant general manager (GM) (from ‘Eddie Olczyk joining Kraken’s TV broadcast team,’ The Seattle Times, 07/18/22).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray sends message to Cardinals after signing new contract

Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals is officially done, and he sent a strong message to the team and its fans in his first comments since the deal went public. In a message posted to Instagram, Murray thanked his family, and also sent a clear message to...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

A's Paul Blackburn says Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk called for grooving fastballs to Albert Pujols in All-Star Game

One pitcher apparently tried to extend Albert Pujols’ Home Run Derby to the next day. Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn seemed to reveal to the media on Thursday that he intentionally grooved fastballs to Pujols during the MLB All-Star Game. Blackburn said he noticed while on the mound that catcher Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays (his battery mate for the day) was calling for nothing but inside fastballs with Pujols at the plate. Blackburn added that he went along with it, per Athletics announcer Vince Cotroneo.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Opinion: Flyers’ Fletcher is the punchline to every NHL joke

It has been a difficult week to be a Philadelphia Flyers fan. As a lifelong fan, I know what fans are going through. It has been a week since Chuck Fletcher failed to land a superstar free agent. When the Flyers need a desperate rebuild just to get back to mediocrity, Fletcher elected an “aggressive retool” to right the ship. He failed, miserably.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Wizards emerge as suitor for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant sent the NBA world into a frenzy when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. As one of the greatest players in league history, the interest in him was bound to be massive no matter what. What really sweetens the pot as far as acquiring Durant even more is the fact that he also has four years remaining on his contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

White Sox counting on experience to get through twin bill with Guardians

There will be no shortage of experience on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday when they take on the visiting Cleveland Guardians in a doubleheader. The White Sox are set to send 36-year-old right-hander Johnny Cueto to the mound in the first game, while 35-year-old Lance Lynn will pitch in the nightcap. That is 26 seasons of combined major league experience for Chicago, which is trying to turn things around after a disappointing start to the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Does former Vikings great Jared Allen belong in Canton?

Throughout NFL history, there have been a lot of all-time great players who have just missed the cut for Canton. Jared Allen is one of those all-time great players that can absolutely not miss his chance. The NFL record-holder had the perfect balance of speed (4.7 40-yard dash) and power (6-6, 265 lbs). He had a fantastic 11-year career while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. He was particularly dominant in his time with the Vikings.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy