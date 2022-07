The Tama County Board of Supervisors did not violate the state’s open meetings laws as it dealt with backlash from an anti-wind-turbine group in recent months, the Iowa Public Information Board decided Thursday. A member of that group, Janet Wilson, alleged the supervisors have stifled public participation, attempted to prevent residents from recording their public […] The post Iowa Public Information Board dismisses turbine-related complaints against Tama County appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

TAMA COUNTY, IA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO